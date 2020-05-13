Flamingos in Early Summer

Nobody thought

In the terrible days of solitude,

Herds of jobless migrants with clay brick masks would

Suddenly arrive in the deserted city.

With them, the Armenian flamingos

Also descended; flock after flock

In the maggoty shadows of early summer.

From their sweaty pink wings,

Dry mustard leaves kept falling

In the freshly made shelter homes.

Flapping their empty stomachs,

Slowly, they filled the sky

With their hungry nasal cries for food and water.

Infuriated with the smell of infectious blood

Affluent city dwellers turned against themselves-

Speaking with strange voices of stones

In their moments of self-survival.

Victorious Virus

Where are the men and women,

Washing, ironing dirty clothes at the Dhobi Ghat?

Where are the daily wagers and prisoners

Lavishing praise on lawmakers for their miseries?

Where are the laborious ants, and lazy rabbits

Slumbering in the holes of solitude?

Where are the lovers and travelling souls

Clearing imported land-mines in the streets?

Where are the days and nights

Polishing our shoes for May Day parade?

We all must stay in the house, dark confinement.

It is useless to protest.

Submit to the funeral speech of the victorious virus!

Zebras at the Ration-Shop

Grains are in short supply

Salt and sugar in abundance.

I am the only hungry person

Standing in this long queue.

The rest are affluent, and healthy.

They offer Botox sympathy for my wrinkled skin.

And zero-dollar petroleum oil for my kitchen.

Come next day

Stand in the long queue like an obedient ghost,

The rest are all zebras with your stripes and mine.

Shades of Lockdown

In a sudden invasion

an invisible pathogen infects air sacs,

and paralyses all forms of life on the earth.

Latching on its spiky surface proteins,

behaving licentiously,

It multiplies itself, spreads in the pneumonic cavities

Of human desires and silences gossips of

Growing wheat in the languorous fields.

Corpses rise, funeral processions march

Limb by limb,

Masculine traders of pine and oak offer

Free logs for funeral pyres.

Facing acute shortage of hospital beds and ventilators

Priests in white aprons sacrifice bearded

handsome alligators in balcony prayers.

In a dishonourable capitulation to the infectious droplets of death,

Prisoners are released on parole

And armies retreat in sun-burnt camps.

Exotic birds, and blood-red hibiscuses

Watch from lunatic social distance,

The growing awareness of virtue and vice.

I hear sounds of the angry silence of office goers and travellers

Locked down in their fossil homes,

Barbecuing, sailing to their fantasy destinations.

Starving vagrant labourers

Craving for a religious past

Or easing of secular isolation restrictions,

Build memorials of dead bones in their shanties.

I am told,

Nothing can be done when

Rivers flow backwards, swallowing

Their own maritime ancestors.

But it is beautiful early summer

I am not marooned of hope –

The beastly fear slowly annihilates itself

With scents of smouldering wet sandalwood, and

Life regains its glowing fire –

Stirring poem after poem

In the ancient clay pot of ashes.

Unannounced Communism

After a long day’s idleness –

No smell of burning pig iron or

Chimes of manufacturing happiness

My proletarian body parts

Barely moving

Rot, rust in the cold silence.

Your ash-green eyes are filled

With crumbs of falling stars

And I feel like a factory

Shutdown into unannounced communism.

Ashwani Kumar is a poet, writer and professor at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (Mumbai). His latest poetry collection Banaras and the Other, was longlisted for Jayadev National Poetry Award.