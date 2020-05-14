1. Sky

Often I have described my heart

As the sky. Wiped with a washcloth.

Every picture I took during sun sets

And the red orb (Fire! Flaming!) fixing

Us with daily tasks, I’ve breathed slow.

Now, the breaths come even slower

The clouds still tease. I spot shapes

The way I did as a child: Elephants

With the longest trunks ever, furry

Kittens drinking from the sky saucer,

A little girl running after a ball, and

Crocodiles in snare. Frenzied for

Action. At times just soft strokes.

Now the shapes come even fainter.

We were taught to find colours in

The sky. Blue from airy old scars

Spread over. As though my dreams.

Until I realised dreams bled nothing

Only reality did. The way my dad’s

Head bled when he had the stroke

And fell down on the wide terrace.

Often the vast screen up above

Turns into the valley of my skin

Dipping with time, tingling hard

When love’s sudden cackling birds

Etched that perfect arch of a V.

Now even while the sky runs free

With no smoke prints of aeroplanes

Of our rootless journeys, I feel

There’s something dripping off

Of the blankness, of its pale gaze.

It is you, it says. I ask, am I?

2. Water

Did I know

The texture of water

Before I felt it on my palm

When I rolled my days with sweat

Drops? Did I know what flutters

Each drop contained before

Dusk, before drawing curtains

Over the atrium of light.

Did I soak

My sleep with the ripples

On the horizon. Faint terraces

In the haze of summer afternoons,

Browned grass in the heist of heat

That wants water, only water.

The moment when I had dipped

My toes into a mountain river

Or when I tried seeing inside

The belly of a pond: that epiphany

Doesn’t leave. Even in sorrow

And the joy of seeing an odd light

Scooping us in its fluid offering

I did not know that my own lone

World of solitude swims within

This body I inherited from decay.

A body I drink sip by sip. Molten.

3. Earth

Truth be told, I’m tired seeing

Pictures of anointed flowers,

Well-manicured private gardens,

Common birds at uncommon hours,

And dishes dazzling like diamonds

On people’s tables. I see the same

Flowers, the birds, the plates

Glittering on my curve of daily-ness.

An unsettling mirage on the senses.

I want to see the unseen: what

Of those things invisible, where

No one touched, no one was seen,

And no one spoke at all to anyone?

The face a mask, the eyes

Are probes, and the tongue

A scanner for all words unsaid.

Perhaps this earth will imprint

Itself all that on my belly, feel

The sag each muscle layer records

When we measure our own ailment,

As though recurring seismic circles.

Perhaps the summer-ridden soil

Will feel the bodies gone cold

In its wraps, while we watch

Buds flowering, unswept petals

On landscapes like heart-aches.

I want to bend down and once,

Just once, touch the ground.

Perhaps it’s all imagination. But

It’s also to atone for the lack of touch

We’ve inherited. Along with it

The sudden eye for flowers, trees,

And the tedious world in mourning.

Nabina Das is a poet and writer based in Hyderabad. She has published five books of poetry and fiction, and written several commentaries and columns for journals and mgazines. Sanskarnama is her latest collection of poems.