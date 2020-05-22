It is a constitutional tragedy when courts choose to be subservient to the diktats of the executive and cease to be the sentinels of constitutional values, an expression oft-utilised by the Supreme Court in proclaiming its autonomy (As Supreme Court fails to protect migrant workers’ rights, High Courts show the way). The situation these days is abysmal, considering a spate of orders passed by the apex court to the effect that all is well in the country and nothing needs to be done for ameliorating the paint of the masses.

Let the sentinels wake up from their blissful slumber and see the spectacle of the people, braving hunger and destitution to reach the safety of their homes, and many of them dying on the way. All that they have is a valiant will to live with so much of apathy from those who are constitutionally bound to protect their life and liberty.



The sentinels look the other way saying all is well. The pathetic plight of the manual labourers remind one of morally abhorrent finding of the Apex Court’s judges in the infamous Jabalpur case during the dark phase of Emergency. Are we doomed to suffer and witness a repeat of a decadent constitutional morality most touted and yet most ignored? Where are we heading? – Narender Prabhakar

***

It is absolutely outrageous that at a time when the labourers of the country have been left to fend for themselves, certain state governments have sought to throw to winds the interests of this marginal section of the society (The Political Fix: Why are Indian states junking labour laws in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis?). The hour of crisis demands that the nation’s labourers receive support from the state, but they have, sadly, been left high and dry. They are passing through a phase when their very existence is at stake. They are fighting a battle of life and death.



The measures to weaken labour laws add insult to injury and will surely lead to the exploitation of labourers. It appears that the step to weaken provisions that protect the labourers have been taken to please the powerful industrialist lobby. This is against all human rights, dignity of labour and moral principles. The country is undergoing an unprecedented crisis when it is the moral duty of these state governments to take steps to ceaselessly work for the welfare of labourers.

On the contrary, they have decided to efface the labour rights. This will, ultimately, turn labourers into slaves with no rights. Everything must be done to bring succour to labourers, instead of joining forces with the powerful lobby that aims to exploit them without restraints. The state must show that it stands with the labourers. – Samiul Hassan Quadri

***

I am not for or against any religion or political party – but I have an observation to make about the current government (‘Theek hai’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s reply to a question on loan moratoriums). For the past two years, this administration has only cared for corporates and capitalists, and turned a blind towards the economically weaker and middle-income groups. It is sad that despite paying taxes, when these groups are in trouble, they will always have to fend for themselves. The system never helps the ones in need, and these people either push against their capacities or die. – Girish Setty

***

The central government could have given adequate notice and made arrangements in coordination with the states for the safe return of the migrants to their homes before announcing the lockdown (Six reasons why the Modi government is squarely responsible for India’s worst migrant crisis). It is very painful to hear about the deaths of migrants on their way home. Both, the central and state governments are responsible for this crisis. As a citizen, my heart bleeds for those who are dying. It is a shame that this could have been avoided with prior planning. – Amarnath K

***

I want to express my views as a senior citizen who has seen this country go through many difficulties, such as wars, famines, storms, cyclones and communal riots (As Supreme Court fails to protect migrant workers’ rights, High Courts show the way). It is shocking to learn that the Supreme Court, the country’s highest institute for justice, says that looking after migrant workers is not the state’s responsibility.



Those who are suffering should have been provided with food and drinking water, cash, medical help and transport to reach home. Most importantly, they should not have been beaten up just for asking wages they way they were in Surat. – Shaikh Khader Basha

***

We have massive population of 135 crores (As Supreme Court fails to protect migrant workers’ rights, High Courts show the way). Our central government as well as state governments is making efforts to mitigate suffering of the poor and needy persons. We can’t underestimate their efforts.

Our ruling party as well as its huge bureaucracy is working round the clock. Please don’t discourage these people. As you might be well aware, no person on earth can fulfil all the requirements of this huge population.

As Covid-19 has no treatment, our massive population is bound to suffer if we keep in mind our limited infrastructure. So instead of running to the Supreme Court for everything, please help these people and disclose in the social platforms, your contribution towards these people in mitigating their problems.

This act of yours will definitely encourage others too. I would ask you to raise the matter of family control, since the remedy lies here. – Ajay Kumar Jain

***

India’s move to test four ayurvedic formulations for Covid-19 treatment is a good initiative and it is better late than never (Coronavirus: India to test four Ayurvedic formulations for treatment within a week, says minister). It is a pity that such a study of a system with an age-old history has not been carried out till date, especially since it has the least side effects.

Day in and day out, we hear of people praising yoga and ayurveda as part of our ancient heritage and culture. Politicians even claim that modern systems have their roots in them. I too used to feel pain about how these systems did not get enough attention. The investment and infrastructure needed is much lesser compared to that needed for modern medicine.

We are in a scientific world where everything is studied, experimented and calibrated upon, and that is where the modern medicine has an edge. An active research on these lines is the need of the hour and helps a lot at a critical juncture like this. The research should be aimed various other formulations and ailments too besides those involving Covid-19. – Ramana Gove