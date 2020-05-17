Out of syllabus ho gaya question



A journalist from Zee Business asked Finance Nirmala Sitharaman if there would be an extension on the loan moratorium period announced earlier for the salaried middle-class as part of the government’s measures to tackle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. “They are expecting some tax relief measures too,” the journalist added.

Sitharaman had a succinct reply: “Theek hai.” And the press conference ended.

The awkward interaction took place during one of the press conferences at which Sitharaman has been providing details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.