Organised alphabetically from A-Z, The Alphabets of Latin America, a collection of poems written by poet-diplomat Abhay K during his travels across Latin America between 2016-2019, is a diverse journey through one of the most culturally and geographically fascinating continents, known for its legendary Maya and Inca civilisations, sizzling Samba and Tango, the world’s biggest carnivals, labyrinths of Borges, the magic realism of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, the great poetry of Ruben Dario, Pablo Neruda , Gabriela Mistral, Cesare Vallejo, and Octavio Paz, the fascinating art of Frida Kahlo and Fernando Botero, among others. A selection from the 108 poems in the volume.

Atacama

i

I am here

amidst this immensity

of the cold desert,

shadows leaping out

windmills inviting

new Don Quixotes

hills rolling out and curved

supple breasts of the desert

Sun shining ever bright

in silence

not a single animal or bird,

nothing like Earth

ii

in the vastness of the desert

the road merely a line

snowcapped Andes

sibylline as ever

iii

at dawn

the moon hanging

from the sky

like a sickle

stars still bright

on my way to Lagunas altiplánicos

iv

little hills along the Andes

like camelids’ humpbacks

sunrise

lights them up in soft pink

v

an inverted pyramid

of light, air, sky, clouds

in the Laguna Miniques

on its bleached shores

of salt

Kutz birds’ nest.

Borges

“I know of one Greek labyrinth which is a single straight line.

Along that line so many philosophers have lost themselves [...].” — Jorge Luis Borges, "Death and the Compass"

Looking for Borges

I came to Argentina

I found him nowhere

I searched all the libraries and cafes

all the labyrinthine streets of Buenos Aires

he was not even at La Recoleta

I found merely a mirror

and a face staring

at me in disbelief

it’s hard to believe

everyone told me

Borges lived in Argentina.

Caipirinha

I asked a bartender in Brasilia for a drink

she said nothing, just offered me a caipirinha

I drank it happily and asked – what is it?

She said – Brazil is body, caipirinha – its soul

Drink whiskey when in Scotland, rum in

the Caribbean, when in Brazil drink caipirinha

Curious, I asked – how is this magic potion made?

Her face blossomed like a sunflower, and she said –

pour cachaca of your choice, squeeze – a lemon,

mix it with crushed sugar and ice. “And love?”

She smiled, put a gentle kiss on my cheeks and

said – a great drink must have in it – love distilled.

Prufrock at the Carnival in Rio

Let’s go then to Rio, to the Carnival

when drums are beating like heartbeats

of lovers meeting after a long interval

and Samba dancers are out in the streets

Let’s go and catch a flight to Rio

Flights full of revelers that take off at night

Oh, do not say no

Let’s go to Rio

In the Sambadrome dancers come and go

showing off their torso

The colourful floats roll on and on

The colourful marchers sing passionate songs

mesmerized revelers bite their tongues

and shout in drunken madness

swaying back and forth like sea waves

under the full moon February night

There will be time

for the Samba dancers

to move their hips back and forth

there will be time, there will be time

to dance in full glory under the moon

there will be time to steal hearts

moving hands and feet

time for this, time for that

and time yet for a hundred others

before the long night is finally over

In the Sambadrome dancers come and go

showing off their torso

And indeed there will come a moment to ponder

Should I descend the stairs

and join the Samba dancers

with other drunken revelers?

(They will say: what a sport!)

I wear a khaki-colored linen coat, over a white shirt –

linen trousers, the color of dirt

(They will say: how does he dress so smart!)

Should I descend the stairs

and join the carnival?

Eternity hides in a moment

I wait for that moment’s arrival

For I have known that such a moment exists

have known that such a moment comes once in ages

and I have waited for it so long

and I know it is coming, it will come

with the music, light and colors of the Carnival

so should I not wait a little more?

And I have seen the world

London, Paris, Amsterdam

New York, Shanghai, Durban

and many other wonders

so where should I end

my journey of years and years

so how should I end?

And I have known other pleasures, known them all

pleasures that belong to grown-up men and women

but Rio Carnival is transcendental, beyond all

Is it the beating of drums

or the bare samba dancers

that make me scream

and then should I assume

this is it?

Shall I say, I have seen all the Samba schools

and watched all the Samba queens

in the Sambadrome, on the top of exotic floats

I should have brought a pair of the best binoculars

to look at these unforgettable, splendid sights

And the night is fully awake filled with joyous screams

People swaying, twirling in Camarote

with pouring music, songs beside you and me

Would I after copious drinks and sumptuous dinner

have the strength to leap into the crowd?

But though I have reveled and feasted, reveled and flirted

Though I have seen Samba dancers wearing nothing but paint

riding the floats, performing gymnastic feats

I am no saint – and here is nothing to regret

I have seen this moment of my life etching itself into eternity

and I have seen a drop of water contain an ocean

and I can say it with certainty.

And has it been worth it, after all

After the long wait, crowds, and a night of jostling

among the common men and women in Sambadrome

Has it been worthwhile

to have stood the whole night on my feet

to have left behind my only child

with someone I have hardly known

To say I am Krishna from the Dwapar age

I have come to see the Rasa lila in Rio

If one, joining the Carnival

should say: the Rasa lila is the Carnival of the modern age

And has it been worth it, after all

has it been worth it, after all

after the sea wind that strikes the windowpanes

after the walk over white sands

of Copacabana and Ipanema and so much more

and it is possible to say, this is it

this is it what I meant

it has been worth it after all

to walk over the white sand

to touch sea-waves with one’s feet

this is it, this is all

No, I am not Ram or Buddha, nor was meant to be

I am a flirtatious lord, one that will see

a samba queen dance, in her full spree

prod her to do even better

get electric, regal, stately

full of thunderous energy

at times slow and with a pause

but without a dull moment at all

I grow fonder and fonder of the Samba dance

I shall remain forever here in Rio given a chance

Shall I grow my hair and become a Carioca cutie?

Shall I go straight to the beach or return to duty?

I have heard Copacabana is full of beauties

I do not think they will look at me

I have seen them lying on the sand

wearing nothing but a book in their hand

lying on the beach between sea and land

We have reveled long in Rio

seen Samba girls in all shades of the rainbow

Shall we go then, shall we return home?

Machu Pichhu

What do the dancing stones

of Machu Picchu tell us—

when earthquakes or storms

threaten to turn us into dust

—dance and celebrate

no matter what comes our way,

those who dance, endure and stay

those who don’t, are blown away.

Samba

A beam of light

enters a dark alley—

spirit takes over body.

Excerpted with permission from The Alphabets of Latin America: A Carnival of Poems, Abhay K Bloomsbury.

Abhay K is the author of a memoir and eight poetry collections. He is the editor of CAPITALS: New Brazilian Poems and The Bloomsbury Anthology of Great Indian Poems. His poems have been published in over 60 literary journals across the world.