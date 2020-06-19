After making “Go Corona Go” a pop culture phenomenon, Ramdas Athawale’s latest plan to thwart India’s enemies was an instant online hit, drawing jokes as well as criticism.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment on Thursday called for a ban on Chinese products, including Chinese food, and establishments that serve Chinese dishes in India. This was in response to the deadliest face-off between Indian and Chinese forces at the Line of Actual Control in four decades that left 20 Indian soldiers dead on the night of June 15.

Following Athawale’s tweet, Twitter users were instantly reminded of his coronavirus-themed chant in March.

Go Chowmein Go https://t.co/JL6Y7c37OO — Donald J. Trump Parody (@greatgoatwati) June 18, 2020

After an unexpected success in S1, everyone feels the pressure in S2.



And it's showing. https://t.co/MeIoVSqMqw — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) June 18, 2020

The border clashes led to rising anti-China sentiment across parts of India. Several people called for the ban of Chinese products, businesses with Chinese investments, and apps like TikTok. The Confederation of Indian Traders released a list of 500 Chinese products that ought to be banned, while a video of Surat citizens smashing a purportedly China-made television went viral.

But Athawale’s tweet put the focus on food. And Twitter wasn’t happy.

#BoycottChina



Me When someone says



1:- Boycott chinese products

2:- Boycott Chinese food (momos) pic.twitter.com/Kuubaz94MI — Kritika (@chal_chal_away) June 18, 2020

Some pointed out how intricately Chinese cuisine is part of Indian culture, with tens of thousands of Indians making a living in from Chinese dishes.

Strategic thought at its subtlest:

By boycotting Gobi Manchurian and chilly noodles, made with food grown by Indian farmers, processed in Indian factories, and cooked by Indian workers, we can ruin our own country and thus deny the Chinese no targets to attack https://t.co/f9WP6y8uLO — Praveen Swami (@praveenswami) June 18, 2020

Who's going to tell him that Indian Chinese is any Indian food with soy sauce, ketchup and Celary? https://t.co/lZdNRPukbG — Elina 🌹 (@LawyerInBaking) June 18, 2020

Also read: The story of how India fell in love with Chinese food

Another listed all sorts of items that Indians use on an everyday basis without ever considering their Chinese origins.

Paper, Gunpowder (Diwali crackers), Tea, Pasta, Orange and Eggplant all originated or is from China. https://t.co/Jxg8ygyLWO — Advaid അദ്വൈത് 🌹 (@Advaidism) June 18, 2020

One user kept it real and simple.

The so called Chinese food you get in India is the actual revenge on China. — Kaustubh (@shankasur) June 18, 2020

Someone had some amusing trivia to share.

When the 1962 India-China war broke out, a restaurant on Brigade Road in Bangalore changed its name from Chinese to Continental. And continued to serve Chinese food. https://t.co/NKKRLVDig5 — Thejaswi Udupa (@udupendra) June 18, 2020

That’s not quite far from what’s happening as The Telegraph reported that traders in Siliguri decided to stop trading in Chinese goods and change the name of the nearly 50-year-old Hong Kong Market.

Some users brought up the quite natural concern of vandals ganging up on Indians making a living off Chinese products or products of Chinese origin. Others wondered if Athawale’s tweet could lead to xenophobic attacks on Indians from the North East.

Earlier, reports of racist discrimination towards North Easterners emerged across India, in connection to the reportedly Chinese origins of the novel coronavirus.

Ministers should refrain from giving such statements. There are many Chinese restaurants across India run by people from North East. Who's responsible if fringe elements attack them and their property. https://t.co/CiJT3Y5te8 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 18, 2020

While we laugh and make fun when a Union Minister says Chinese Food and restaurants should be Banned, problem is, even though it won’t be approved legally ever, we will have Mobs who will enforce it and the consequences will be faced by small restaurants and Stalls — Joy (@Joydas) June 18, 2020

Jobless mobs will now go assault some poor Indian restaurant or food cart owner, despite nearly all "Chinese" food in India being as Indian as samosa. https://t.co/IzzfDd8m9i — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) June 18, 2020

And here’s one who summed it up neatly.

Beyond parody, beyond cartooning, beyond... just beyond. https://t.co/xDJrpSbQ0J — Bobby Ghosh (@ghoshworld) June 18, 2020

