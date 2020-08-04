Sore

It’s not a wound.

It was a sore from the beginning,

forever attracting flies

and forever suffused with the soaring heat

of the morning sun.

Out of that sore I write poems.

From there I pray

for sound sleep

even if interrupted by nightmares;

for a temporary grave to which I may return,

where I would lay the flowers myself.

I wear it as a badge of pride,

a badge I can’t take off,

a badge that would never leave me,

so that should anyone

get a glimpse,

their eyes would stretch wide.

To close them normally again

they would need to see a doctor.

A pain.

Yet, it’s the smile of time

that never grows weary;

a red kerchief on the bridge

erected constantly between

my body and the world;

a revolving beacon light that

argues with my existence.

Tryst

We are going to meet soon.

It will happen, as if by accident,

on a golden morning.

By a rivulet that bestows pebbles on its banks,

we will sit close to each other

on a rock, holding our fishing rods.

While we wait as if we are waiting for fish

we will reminisce, without our voices

breaking, about our first meeting,

about the second and the third,

carefully avoiding the last.

At that moment your voice will not swerve from me.

At that moment my heart will not ask you to explain.

Imagining the gurgling rivulet as our intimate friend,

we will pour out our accounts of many years to her.

We will pretend

as if fish were caught in our hooks at the same time

and will release them at the same time.

As we walk back later to our vehicles,

when a ray of the evening sun strikes,

as if it were our destiny,

and bounces off the back of our hands,

and our eyes, which had not met until then

on that day,

meet,

it is

as if a squirrel

dashing between

two adjacent houses in ruins,

communicates

that they are still within themselves.

Some things can never be set right

Suddenly one day

the sun, moon and the stars disappear.

After a day like that

the sun sprouts again,

the moon swells anew, and

the stars display their teeth.

But this is not the sky

we are used to.

It is a huge tarpaulin overhead.

Beneath it one cannot even

hang oneself from a tree.

Separation is always but one person’s decision

Of the two

one decides.

They set fire to the bridge.

In a minute

the blaze reaches the sky.

The canal that flows between them

turns into a river, then a sea.

The stranded banks become

separate lands.

Their present inhabitants are not

those who lived there before.

They start speaking

different languages,

languages unrelated

to each other,

languages that will sing

the scars of the folly

into epics.

In a minute,

one person’s decision

has made orphans of both.

In Reply

Who indeed can reiterate

the reply when you ask: “Who?”

Who indeed can intone

the sky as a name?

Even tonight, when the mountain bees

are asleep, the honeycomb builds itself.

Pollen from somewhere fills the derelict house.

Turning its body into a vine, the moon stirs.

Before the animus against humans began to grow,

the chariot of the gods must have moved

just as silently.

Who indeed can impound in a name

the one who changes into

nectar at night, cool shade by day,

and during the forsaken pause in between,

twin hands that cradle me like a lamb?

A Figure of Separation

Who befits a figure of separation better

than the moon that took its own life

by jumping into a river in spate at midnight?

An image of the deceased moon

roams the sky like a ghoul.

It afflicts thought.

It afflicts lovers.

The moon is not at all like the sun,

which sets gradually in the west.

It infiltrates

the hearts of young children,

always like a fresh wound,

a wound that’ll never scab over.

The poets in love with love

sing thousands of songs

to heal it,

but the moon has no ears.

Its constantly changing shape

drives everyone mad.

Its wobbly silken white light

is on a relentless hunt.

You might have touched it;

yet there is no respite

in its frenzy.

Why Do I Proclaim?

The wind has drilled holes

through the bamboo stems in my woodlands

only for you to enter.

Across my sky, clouds are afloat

in subdued colours

only to soak in your hue.

My blue peas, ironwoods and Arabian jasmine,

along with different buds from alien lands,

bloom only to wear your lustre as a glowing flame.

My seas gather into a dark blue stone and repose

like an azure carpet

only as the art of the wave that follows

the fleeting caress of your rhythm.

For escaping the follies of the world

that come chasing after me,

your blessed body is the sole refuge.

It’s only to capture you who eludes words

in words again that I lament thus.

I upend and dump my ignorance

In your path.

Please stage a miracle

in a path without a way

so that I, having nothing, can

turn myself into empty space.

Burnt, But Still

What shall I do if I am besieged

by the dark air that

magnifies mistakes and diminishes love?

Unbeknownst to myself

I’ll make matchsticks of my fingers

and a candle of my body.

With your name in itself as a word

and that word in itself as noble conduct,

I’ll light a glowing flame

unbeknownst to myself.

Then,

see how all kinds of birds fly

across a suddenly clear and blooming blue sky

tomorrow and more tomorrows.

Srivalli is a contemporary Tamil poet who has published two critically acclaimed collections of her poems in 2018 and 2019. A third collection is slated for publication later in 2020.

N Kalyan Raman is a Chennai-based translator of contemporary Tamil fiction and poetry.