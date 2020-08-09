The Daily Fix
How the old Indian republic was dismantled in Ayodhya and nine other reads
Ten must read pieces this Sunday.
- The manner in which Muslims were dispossessed of the Babri Masjid is a direct assault on constitutional wisdom, writes MR Shamshad in the Indian Express.
- With the Ayodhya bhumi poojan ceremony, we saw the dismantling of the old republic and the foundation of the new, writes Suhas Palshikar, also in the Indian Express.
- In Ayodhya, Hindu nationalists reversed the tide of history, writes Mihir Sharma in Bloomberg.
- In Ayodhya, India marked another day of erasure and insult against its Muslim citizens, writes Rana Ayyub in the Washington Post.
- In the Hindu, Happymon Jacob on a year of mythmaking about Kashmir.
- Vanessa Chishti writes about three moments of dissent in Kashmir in Outlook magazine.
- Along with political victories, the Bharatiya Janata Party will also have to take care of social harmony, writes Shashi Shekhar in Livemint.
- Since Kashmir’s special status was erased, land rights are being crushed and so is dissent, writes Mirza Waheed in the Guardian.
- In the New York Review of Books, Jonathan Freedland explores the subject of disinformation, made more urgent by the pandemic.
- Derek Thompson writes in the Atlantic about how the pandemic will change the future of the workforce.