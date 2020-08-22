Displayed at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, the “Himalayan Deity” depicts mountains charged by Mongolian deity Rigden Djepo’s sacred power and the horsemen riding across the world carrying his message. Rigden Djepo, the equivalent of the Maitreya Bodhisattva – the future Buddha – was believed to be the ruler of Shambhala, a mythical kingdom in Tibetan Buddhist tradition. Here is a question for you about this painting.

This quiz has been created by the Heritage Lab and the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh.

