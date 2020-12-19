Displayed at the Kerala Museum, this tableau shows Kunchan Nambiar, a renowned creator of a unique style of verse that used satire to bring social change in the 18th century. Nambiar’s use of humour and satire to expose the arrogance of authoritarian structures of the day gave him an important place in the evolution of modern Malayalam language.

Known as the “people’s poet”, he developed a style of Malayalam that was full of witticisms that have become an integral part of the language.

