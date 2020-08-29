Displayed at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, the motif of a woman holding on to the branches of a Sal tree is commonly referred to as Salabhanjika. It represents the fertility and abundance of nature.

This stone sculpture is a detail from a railing of a second-century Buddhist stupa found at Sanghol in Punjab. Sanghol was an important town on the ancient Silk Route and served as a meeting place for traders, pilgrims, artists, etc. Located on the Uttarapath – a major trade route, it connected Taxila with Mathura, Kaushambi, Sarnath, and Pataliputra. Here is a question for you about this motif.

