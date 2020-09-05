Displayed at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, this beautiful painting by the 18th-century Pahari painter Manaku represents a scene from Gita Govinda – a lyrical poem celebrating the love of Radha and Lord Krishna.

The poem was composed in the 12th century by Sanskrit poet Jayadeva. Apart from 180 editions in all regional languages of India, the poem was also translated into English, French, Latin, Hungarian, Dutch and German between the 18 century and the 20th century. Here is a question for you about the king in whose court Jayadeva was among the five gems.

This quiz has been created by the Heritage Lab and the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh.

