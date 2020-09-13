Displayed at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh, this sculpture of the Buddhist deity Hariti is a fine example of Gandharan art. The sculpture reflects the Greek/Hellenistic cultural influence in the region and bears an inscription in the Kharosthi script. A contemporary of the widely used Brahmi script, Kharosthi was once dominant in the north-western region of India. Here is a question for you about the person who deciphered the script.

This quiz has been created by the Heritage Lab and the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh.

