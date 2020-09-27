In Article 14, Shreyas Narla and Shruti Rajagopalan explain how the Indian judiciary has failed completely when it comes to protecting the rights of Kashmiris.
The Delhi Police seems to be taking a leaf out of the Cultural Revolution when trying to attack the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act: there is pressure on students to name and denounce their supposed ideological inspiration so that it can be presented to the world that the violence was the product of an ideological cabal, writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta in the Indian Express.
Alex Thomsan in Politico explains why the Right Wing has a massive advantage on Facebook.
In the Guardian, Sabeel Rehman explains how the United States judiciary is today athreat to democracy because of how it has been weaponised to skew political power and insulate extreme conservative coalitions from democratic accountability.
As Bangladesh’s relations with India weaken, ties with China strengthen, reports the Economist.
Is China behind Pakistan’s plan to annex Kashmir’s Gilgit-Baltistan, asks Tom Hussain in the South China Morning Post?
Writing in support of the farm bills, Andy Mukherjee in Bloomberg argues that India’s anti-competitive market in agriculture needed to go. But the challenge is making sure a it isn’t replaced by a system that’s even worse.
For Punjab and Haryana, the Opposition to the farm bills are not only about farmer rights. The current agriculture marketing regime also results in significant fiscal flows from the Centre to these two states, explains Abhijit Sen in the Tribune.
Will India’s growing illiberalism hurt its ties with the United States, asks Paul Staniland on his blog.
In Time, Billy Perrigo explains how Signal became the private messaging app for an age of fear and distrust.
What do TikTok’s travails tell us about the future of a global technology ecosystem dominated by giant American and Chinese companies, as it suddenly splinters into two? James Crabtree explained in Wired.