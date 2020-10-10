Displayed at the Bharat Kala Bhavan Museum, Varanasi, this 18th-century painting shows the fourth Nawab of Awadh, Asaf-ud-Daulah engaging in a deer hunt. Like many royals of the time, he was quite passionate about the sport. He is said to have built a hunting lodge on the banks of the river Gomti in Lucknow where he frequently entertained his European guests.

