The Daily Fix
How the Hathras gangrape charts a new phase in caste atrocities and nine other reads
Ten must-read pieces for this Sunday.
- The Supreme Court judgment on the Shaheen Bagh protests shows that a Permission Raj reigns over public spaces, writes TM Krishna in the Indian Express.
- The Hathras rape charts a new phase in the caste atrocity narrative, Mary E John and Satish Deshpande write in the Hindu.
- The compensation provisions of the goods and services tax regime were a precondition for its implementation, write KJ Joseph and N Ramalingam in Mint. There can be no justification for placing limits to compensation.
- In Lounge, Anindita Ghose revisits Tara Koushal’s book, Why Men Rape, in the light of the Hathras tragedy.
- In the Telegraph, GN Devy speculates on the future of democracy.
- Continual lockdowns are not the answer to bringing Covid-19 under control, writes Devi Sridhar in the Guardian.
- In the Atlantic, Michael Schuman says that Taiwan will be the next front in the US-China standoff.
- In Hathras, a woman repeatedly reported rape, so why are the police denying it, asks this report in the BBC.
- Among those lining up to fight in Nagorno-Karabakh are Armenian youth with a strong Kolkata connection, reports Neha Banka in the Indian Express.
- Amnesty’s exit erodes Indian democracy, writes Karan Thapar in the Hindustan Times.