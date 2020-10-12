A power grid failure in a power plant at 10.10 am caused a rare power cut across several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Monday. As trains on the suburban system ground to a halt, online school classes and Zoom business meetings went blank.

Unlike many other parts of India, Mumbai rarely experiences power failures. The city’s alarm at going without electricity provided fodder for Twitter users across the country.

Mumbai power line trips. Humour lines on the Internet are intact & moving at the speed of light... pic.twitter.com/qi7phM2OKp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2020

Delhi reacts to Mumbai citizens having a meltdown over the power cut pic.twitter.com/2bb5oH90fh — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) October 12, 2020

There were political cracks all around.

No power in Mumbai. The city must be feeling like Congress! — Amit Agrawal (@whyyamit) October 12, 2020

The real power cut in Mumbai happened to BJP in 2019 😂😂😂 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 12, 2020

It's hard to get things done in Mumbai without power. Also...the electricity is gone. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 12, 2020

Some linked it to cricket defeats in the Indian Premier League.

Angry Power department of Delhi has stopped the power supply in Mumbai, when Mumbai defeated Delhi in #IPL2020 #PowerCut pic.twitter.com/ZCDkEpBYpB — Anurag Srivastava (@theanuragkts) October 12, 2020

Many were on business calls when the outage occured.

And someone couldn’t resist making a pun – playing on the fact that the name of the Mumbai suburb of Andheri is similar to the Hind word for “darkness”.

now full bombay is andheri — sach (@saachhai) October 12, 2020

While Mumbai city rarely experiences electricty cuts, they are not uncommon in other parts of the metropolitan region such as Dombivli. This offered some schadenfreude.

Dombivli people to Mumbai people who made fun of Dombivli's power cuts:#powercut pic.twitter.com/Kr4CiAL94y — Varun Shetti (@ShettiVarun) October 12, 2020

