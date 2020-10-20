When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Twitter just past 1 pm that he would conduct a televised address to the nation at 6 pm, he set off a now-familiar series of wisecracks on social media.

Ever since he made a sudden appearance on television on November 8, 2016, to declare that 86% of India’s currency notes would become invalid overnight, Modi’s speeches have been viewed with anxiety.

On March 24, Modi made a televised speech, again at 8 pm, to announce that a three-week nationwide lockdown would go into effect from midnight in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus. That sent people across India scurrying into markets to buy essential items before the restrictions kicked in.

When Modi says he is going to address the nation at 6pm today. https://t.co/9XdDIIQ1q1 — Sitara Nazareth (@sitara_nazareth) October 20, 2020

PM modi to address Nation today at 6PM. A 6 hour notice for a random address to the nation.



Reminder: Same man gave a 4hr notice before announcing lockdown. — RebeLLiouS™️ (@flawsome_guy) October 20, 2020

Even Modiji had to prepone the timing to address the nation from 8 to 6 because of IPL#ModiAt6 — Shlok (@shlok2482) October 20, 2020

As it turns out, Modi’s speech on Tuesday did not contain any surprises. Unlike some of his previous, lengthy addresses, this one lasted only 12 minutes. The prime minister urged Indians to continue to be cautious about the virus during the festive season, quoting Kabir and the Ramcharitmanas to drive home his message.

He noted that India was doing better than many other countries but noted that even slight carelessness can sabotage India’s progress. “Going through a difficult time, we are moving forward, a little carelessness can stop our movement and spoil our happiness,” he says. “Taking care of responsibilities and vigilance will go hand in hand, only then will happiness remain in life.”

The absence of anything significant in Modi’s address was, of course, grist for meme makers.

Me rushing to watch Modi ji 6pm speech to nation hoping some good news....



Modi ji: pic.twitter.com/RO5V4pRfTM — Deena (@csdeena) October 20, 2020

If I were the #PM, I could also get away, on national TV, by making these statementshttps://t.co/yNGDOv9b9c not walk in the middle of the road

2.While crossing the road, look in both directions

3.If you see a three-wheeler, probabilities are high that it is an Auto-Rickshaw — krish (@vkmagus) October 20, 2020