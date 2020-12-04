Justice and judiciary

Uddhav Thackeray’s government does not want justice (Arnab Goswami case: SC issues notice to Maharashtra Assembly for breach of privilege motion). In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Maharashtra government did not encourage the investigation and the police did not do the autopsy properly. Why is Maharashtra government silent? The people of India know very well. When Arnab Goswami tried to speak against some politicians, the Maharashtra government targetted him. What mistake he has done. He wants to bring truth to the public. –Bharat Pradhan

***

What Kunal Kamra has tweeted is a reflection of what many Indians feel (Kunal Kamra tweets: Contempt of court petition filed in Supreme Court against comedian). That Arnab Goswami, directed to file a petition in a sessions court for his bail, was granted a hearing by the Supreme Court of India, speaks volumes of his connections within the current government. How else, can one explain the support received by him from the Union home minister and two other ministers of state, when Goswami is a private individual. Moreover, there are many bail applications pending due to no dates being granted. What about them? Our society has abandoned logical thinking for wild cheering and blind following. –Apollonius D’Souza

***

Kunal Kamra should first respect India’s court and judiciary and not demean it. Do not start precedence that if the court decision is not your liking then you will demean the system. –Krishnan CK

Views on view from Dhaka

This article deserves appreciation for the way a balance of analysis has been maintained all along (View from Dhaka Tribune: When will India stop considering Bangladesh an underdog?). The author has deftly woven the facts with words. His approach to the issue seemed to be nationalistic but not jingoistic. While appreciating the role of India in the formation of Bangladesh, the author has been successful in presenting the achievements of the nation and its growth trajectory and its contribution to the Indian economy too. In the world we live in where economies and essentials too are intertwined through trade and diplomatic relations, it is needless to say that such things form an integral part of mutual prosperity.

All these do not and should not undermine the importance of a great country like India, which has enviable natural and human resources with the second-largest working group population and third largest scientific and technological manpower in the world, with an economy of $2.7 trillion being the fifth-largest economy in the world. –Ramana Gove

***

Indians are jealous of anything positive in Bangladesh. We are grateful to India for their help in our Liberation War but that does not mean we are obligated to them forever. Wake up India. Try and develop a feeling of trust among your smaller neighbours. – Mehboobur Rehman

***

India is our [Bangladesh’s] neighbouring country and they [Indians] are our friends. Despite being a much smaller country than India, the contribution of Bangladesh to India is a lot. There are some people here who indulge in communal thought. But Bangladesh’s government and a greater portion of the population do not hold such views. – Emdadul Anwar

***

Dowry harassment

My daughter had a similar experience to what is written in this article (Forced counselling, moralising: The difficulties of filing dowry harassment cases under Section 498A). She is staying with me since November 2019. She had called women helpline to rescue her from her in-laws’ house when she was assaulted. Police did not do the requisite medical tests and we had to get it done by ourself. She was forced for mediation and her husband abused us in the police station, but the police did not interfere. Our FIR is not yet and we have written to Senior Superintendent of Police too. Her father-in-law sexually assaulted her many a time during that one year. –Rachna Kaur