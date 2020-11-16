~ 1 ~

At the entrance to heaven

A tourism poster hangs

I stand beneath it

Holding immigration papers

No more music now

No more of counting the stars

In the circus of fairies and nymphs

The band plays

Many hippos, many giraffes

And a walrus

Moving in a queue

Towards the entrance to heaven

Beneath the tourism poster

I wonder, floating in my dream,

When I will wake up

And tell the boy at the tea shop

Can you wash the cup in warm water

And give me some tea

~ 2 ~

I’ll see only the eyes

Of the man who’s playing the violin

When he’s done playing

He’ll talk to a cat

Walking along the top of a wall

The cat will disappear

Then he will put the violin to bed

And say words of love

To a poem

I’ll see only his eyes

Eyes in which October is blazing

The man who’s playing the violin

~ 3 ~

The afternoon ended at this point

At the crossroads anguished by echoes

Before that

The summary of your figure

Touched my heart

In a very short time

And, like an echo

Vanished in vibrations

The afternoon ended at this anguished crossroads

Perhaps this is the best way to be

When the traffic lights turn green

From the anguished crossroads, two echoes

Vanished in their respective directions

~ 4 ~

A black man with a banjo

A Spaniard with a guitar

Listening to them

He climbs up to the concrete freeway

He can hear the drumbeats of the tyres

The blazing Texas sun overhead

He’s come a long way in search

Of what doesn’t burn even

When burning

Spotting the sky, he says

Come, clouds, give us some shade

Black people’s jazz

The white symphony of the New World

Take the exits from the freeway

One by one to spread out

Across the entire continent

Now he

Genuflects to Whitman’s poetry

Come, poet, give us some shade

Tell us how

Amidst such storms and currents

We can frame a song

~ 5 ~

This mountain, this lake

Present a scene

That I will make sure to remember

And tell you of one day

I will make sure to remember

The melody in my flesh and blood

That rang out like a waterfall

The sigh from this expanse

That made a home in my heart

And take them for you

These streets, this stop sign

The architect’s automobile dream

This Harlem, with memories

Of slaves male and female

This blue song of darkness

I will remind you of

On an evening of yours

When one day I will

Present my love to you

~ 6 ~

I got very late saying goodbye to the sun

The crowds have thinned downtown

I used to call the one or two people

Sitting on roadside benches old men

They’re my age now

I’m assuming

You once viewed my youth the same way you view

All those people racing along the sidewalks

It’s time to return home after a long weekend

The moon came to a stop above the fiftieth floor

Rising from the bench

Floating into the air like a helium balloon

From my eyelids drooping with exhaustion

My slumber

Climbed upwards to touch the moon

~ 7 ~

Just a little further on, the river

Will have its speed limit raised

Automatic transmission will turn it into

Fast-flowing rapids

And then a giant waterfall

Then

Desiring a supple rainbow

It will leap into eternal uncertainty

Just a little further on, the river

Will forget itself

And turn into the sea

~ 8 ~

I can say it now

While the setting sun talks to me

I can take the wrong exit by mistake

Lose my way for a while

And then return to you

While the golden dusk talks to me

The Chotanagpur plateau in the evening

Like this one, did you want to find a way there too

Here the stone highway took us such a long way

Still our eyes are worn out looking for hope

Yet it can be said right now I can say

While the setting sun talks to me

~ 9 ~

The man’s gigantic

Black – or perhaps white – or brown

The man’s very heavy

His shadow’s even heavier

Shadows of sad people weight a lot more

In search of his television

The man is driving very fast

His dinner

He’ll race out of the car

And sit on the couch facing the TV

A city will

Be lost then within a shadow

The shadow of a sad man

Out of the subway and into the streetcar

Shadows racing in search of their television

Saturday market on the waterfront

Young women shopping in young men’s boutiques

Bright young women

Without any shadows

The shadow of a sad man

He’s huge, black – or perhaps white – or brown

Very heavy

His shadow’s even heavier

~ 10 ~

The forest approached

The deck behind the house

Drew up a chair

A pitch black squirrel will appear

Pluck and eat a pear from the tree

Run up and down the apple boughs

Signs of the slave age in the apple orchard

Does the black squirrel know them?

At times the sound of the traffic

Will waft from the road behind

To the deck

Chat with the forest

The whispers of the river will be audible

The day the barbecue will blaze

Tinkling sounds will come from the party

Unrestrained currents of laughter.

~ 11 ~

The day has been accounted for in creating dreams

After which a vagrant darkness

Is crowding my breast

Making it impossible to have those dreams

My road meanders

From one darkness into another

From one violence into another

The woman in the ghetto is drunk

In another life or another land

She could have been my wife

If I knew the armed mugger’s name

He could have been someone like my son

Under the guise of abundance

Enough food is thrown away every day

To girdle the planet end to end

The scent of the food makes seagulls

Forget the coast and sky inland

And borrow babies’ voices to weep

Dreaming of the New World

Strangers from everywhere arrive

Like those seagulls. Consigning

The old sanctuaries to the flames

And conducting their funerals, one day

They’ll throttle their weeping till it dies

From the innards of one violence

I travel towards another one

As I make dreams, the wretched darkness

That closes in around my breast

Is not the dream I wanted to have

I travel great distances from one continent

To another continent with a dream of love

So that I can love you once

No, twice

No, a million billion times

Translated from the Bengali by Arunava Sinha.