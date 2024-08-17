I Often Dream

by Najwan Darwish, translated from the Arabic by Kareem James Abu-Zeid

I often dream that the waves of Haifa’s sea

are dunes of blue

and that an ageless camel driver

is emerging from them,

dragging the days behind him.

He stops, for a little while, beneath my window

so I can give him everything

the Arabs have laid away with me:

the openings of unrecited poems,

and wars that never ended.

I give him all of it,

all their desperate love.

And as he’s loading these troves onto his steed

I convince him to take my life as well,

for which I’ve found no city,

and my city,

for which I’ve found no life.

And I wave to him as he cuts across the dunes of blue,

returning with his haul.

My joy is indescribable:

The Mediterranean

has become a sea of dunes.

I Recall It Was Different

(an excerpt from Walk Song)

by David Herd

I recall it was different, yes,

And those days were more than brutal

The iron, I remember,

Went in deep

Fixed

Against the sun

And where we had imagined

The future

Eclipsed

Towards the land

This was the logic

We had become

Lament

by Habib Tengour, translated from the French by Will Harris and Delaina Haslam

Out of nowhere

and everywhere this voice O

Perhaps a groan in the Dahra caves

as you cross the station platform

Trick of the repressed, image superimposed

you no longer believe in ghosts

Chained in your flesh you crawl

hundred-legged beast

Careful staging

throats poised on the razor’s edge

Intense shine of faces breached by the text

Speech postponed

Sara Cohen

by Anitha Thampi, translated from the Malayalam by AJ Thomas

(written in tune with a Jewish song in Malayalam)

Are you listening to my words,

O Compassionate, Mighty Lord?

I was born in this Cochini soil

I grew up on this Cochini soil

I listened to chaste Malayalam, and spoke it

I listened to chaste Malayalam and wrote it.

Chanting the Tehillim, the day passed and dusk fell

From the seven candles, light fell.

Life at the point of five centuries of knitting

Has become a habit.

Where, O where did you go Jacob?

When is the next Simha Torah?

The Jew Street from where the young sons left

The Jew Street from where the young daughters left,

O the pain, my Lord!

O the loneliness, my Lord!

O Compassionate, Mighty Lord,

Are you listening to my words?

Sarah Jacob Cohen was the oldest Jew living in Kochi. She died on August 30, 2019.

Bhimbetka

by Mantra Mukim

dusk hides the hand from work it leads the hand away from what is precarious objects sovereign & inviolate away from songs already built to teach the hand how to hold suffering make earth into its other the other of facing to perch in waiting not in death dusk presses the hand against the stone with a line around it tells apart touch from labour intimacy from impression hand holds more air less language retreating from the palaeolithic stone with fists closed having written nothing dusk forces the hand to abandon the day without extraction but shape emptied of content it promises the hand a word without proportion an element without repetition ongoing dusk moves as line a line without density it hides the hand from work

Wings

by Sharmistha Mohanty

The wild bird

gathers me within

his large wings

will he bring

me flight

will he return me

to my wilderness

he has resisted

the rain

he has strained

for the stars

his attention

is rugged and hard

he tells me I have

too much love

of shelter

too much love

of love

Poets Najwan Darwish, David Herd, Sharmistha Mohanty, Mantra Mukim, Habib Tengour, and Anitha Thampi will be speaking at The Almost Island Dialogues from August 30 to September 1 at India International Centre (Annexe), New Delhi. In this intimate gathering, the writers will talk at length about craft, form, and their different cultural contexts.