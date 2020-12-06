Scroll
The many layers of discontent driving the farm protests and nine other weekend reads
Ten must-read pieces for this Sunday.
- Since 2014, economic and political centralisations have reinforced each other, with profound consequences for the country and the popular narrative, writes Harish Damodaran in the Indian Express.
- In the Hindu, Valerian Rodrigues parses the many layers of agricultural discontent driving protests against the farm laws.
- Anup Sinha, writing in the Telegraph, explains the implications of the farm laws.
- Farm reforms must ensure price stability and food security, urges Lakhwinder Singh in the Hindustan Times.
- The farmer protests are a symptom of the sector’s structural crisis, writes Himanshu in Livemint.
- In the Hindu BLInk, Poornima Joshi examines the successes of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation in Bihar.
- The New York Times profiles India’s leading documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, whose hard-hitting films chronicle the rise of Hindutva.
- David Tobin, writing in the Guardian, asks why China, which once celebrated its diversity, has come to embrace ethnic nationalism.
- In the New Yorker, David Remnick interviews Atul Gawande on the prospects of ending the pandemic.
- Vaccine opposition has existed as long as vaccines themselves, writes Michael Hare in the Independent.