Farm laws

Several experts had praised demonetisation in 2016, stating even more benefits of the move than what Prime Minister Modi himself had claimed (Why experts believe the new agricultural laws are beneficial – but farmers don’t). Only Manmohan Singh had the guts to discuss its demerits at that time. Given the political climate in India, the present fears of farmers over the new farm laws are genuine. Real reforms still remain a mirage not only in the farm sector but also in other spheres. –OM Xavier

Gandhi and RSS

Very well written (Ramachandra Guha: Gandhi said RSS was ‘communal with a totalitarian outlook’ – and that’s still true). A study book explanation to the very idea about the RSS philosophy and their outlook towards the very existence of the majority community in India. This group cannot digest the fact that India shone the greatest and became the richest under the Mughal ruler Akbar. This group cannot digest history. We salute your accurate and clear, simple depiction of history. –Sbir Moosa

Your article is a hate speech against some organisations [like the RSS]. Journalists are the conscience keepers of society and have to always be in the middle and not align with the Left or the Right-wing. –Jaideep Kotnis

The accidental chief minister

You [Rajdeep Sardesai] write with the same flair and fluidity as you speak excluding charisma and craft in a clean manner that is much admired (Rajdeep Sardesai: The rise of Uddhav Thackeray, the accidental chief minister). Keep up the good work and continue to enthral us with acumen yet ethically. –Valerie Fernandes

The title of this article should be “The fall of Uddhav Thackeray”. He rode on BJP’s back to betray the people of Maharashtra for chief-ministership. The BJP did not succumb to his ploys and he had to beg to Pawar for support. With his mishandling of Covid-19. The demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office, illegally detaining a journalist only makes it worse for him to survive in the long run. He is only looking for short term gains which will destroy him completely within a few weeks if not days. –Nirupama Salian

Rajdeep Sardesai is ignoring the perceptions of the people of Maharashtra. –Kumar Srinivasan

This is a thoroughly analysed and well-written news article about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He is really a silent political administrator and a man of action. I admire his soft, sensible voice. At this moment, India needs leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Naveen Patnaik and Uddhav Thackeray to grow. –Sanjoy Mahapatra

Kashmir issue

This is an excellent article (When it comes to Kashmir, Centre answers to no one – not even Parliament). Our government is acting in an authoritarian way and it is needless to say they have overpowered even the judiciary, except in stray cases. The major news media are not an exception either. The annulment of Article 370 and Article 35A was carried out during the Parliament sessions. Why should there not be a further discussion on the follow-up developments or otherwise in the same Parliament? –Animesh Das

Space race

The evidence of water unveiled by India’s Chandrayaan -1 in 2008 is perhaps what triggered an excited interest among the nations in exploring this most indispensable and precious natural resource (The race to colonise Moon could create conflict on Earth, suggests a new research). Great hopes and ambitions started soaring high on the possibility of converting the water present in the form of ice into hydrogen and oxygen, which are high-performance rocket propellants. The race in space to have a monopoly on a vast variety of resources has gained momentum since then. Let us explore the space based on need but not on greed. –Ramana Gove