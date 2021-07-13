Serena Williams dropped out of the WTA top 10 for the first time in more than two years when the new rankings were released on Monday.

The 39-year-old, who has spent 319 weeks at No 1 over the course of her glittering career, dropped rankings points at Wimbledon, where she was a finalist at the last edition, after she withdrew through injury from her first round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Her withdrawal sees Williams plummet eight places to 16th in the world, her lowest ranking since early January 2019.

Simona Halep also tumbled to ninth after injury ruled her out of defending the Wimbledon title she won in 2019, and the points that went with that victory.

Ashleigh Barty, who won the title for the first time, increased her lead at the top of the rankings and is now nearly 2,300 points ahead of the Japanese Naomi Osaki who skipped the London tournament.

Karolina Pliskova, the losing finalist, moved from 13th to 7th place.

WTA ranking as of July 12, 2021:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 9,635 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7,336

3. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6,965 (+1)

4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5,640 (+2)

5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5,331 (+2)

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,125 (-1)

7. Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 4,975 (+6)

8. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4,695 (+1)

9. Simona Halep (ROM) 4,330 (-6)

10. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4,165 (+2)

11. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,085

12. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,985 (-2)

13. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 3,893 (+4)

14. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,845

15. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3,830

16. Serena Williams (USA) 3,641 (-8)

17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3,575 (-1)

18. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3,420 (+1)

19. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3,420 (-1)

20. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 3,258

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic made it 329 weeks as world No 1 after collecting his third Grand Slam title of the year, when the new ATP rankings were released on Monday.

Djokovic, who has already pocketed the Australian and French Opens as well as Wimbledon, is almost 2,000 points ahead of Daniil Medvedev who remains at No 2.

Matteo Berrettini, who lost Sunday’s Wimbledon final to the Serb, moves up one place to eighth while Roger Federer, who has spent 310 weeks at No 1 in the past, dropped a place to nine.

Hubert Hurcacz, who beat Federer and became the first Pole to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon, climbed seven places from 18 to 11.

Two Canadians were also on the rise with 20-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon, going up four places to 15th while Denis Shapovalov edged into the top 10 after succumbing to Djokovic in the semifinals at the All-England Club.

ATP rankings as of July 12, 2021:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,113 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10,370

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,270

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 8,150

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,475 (+1)

6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7,425 (-1)

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6,255

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5,488 (+1)

9. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,215 (-1)

10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3,625 (+2)

11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,163 (+7)

12. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,060 (-1)

13. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,940

14. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,765 (-4)

15. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2,738 (+4)

16. Casper Ruud (NOR) 2,725 (-2)

17. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2,690 (-2)

18. Christian Garín (CHI) 2,610 (+2)

19. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,603 (-2)

20. David Goffin (BEL) 2,500 (-4)