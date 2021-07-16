Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked male tennis player in the world, confirmed his participation for the Tokyo Olympics and joined Japanese star Naomi Osaka among the big draws for the Games.

However, there have also been a number of withdrawals from this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

All venues at the Olympics, which start on July 23, will be closed to spectators as the Japanese authorities look to limit the risks of Covid-19. Foreign visitors have been barred as have family members of visiting athletes.

These restrictions, along with the cramped scheduled this year, have been one of the reasons why a number of top tennis players from both the women’s and men’s draws have pulled out of the Tokyo Games.

Here’s a look at the tennis players who withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics:

Women’s:

Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu.

Men’s:

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Stanislas Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Denis Shapovalov, Nick Kyrgios, David Goffin, Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil, Dan Evans, Alex de Minaur.

Serena Williams “I’m actually not on the Olympic list, so... Not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it. There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry. I have not thought about it (missing the Games). In the past it’s been a wonderful place for me. I really haven’t thought about it, so I’m going to keep not thinking about it.”

Roger Federer “During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard for the team from afar.”

Rafael Nadal “Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision. The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at he maximum level of competition. The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season. They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term. Sport prevention of any kind of excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles. I want to send a special message to my fans around the world, to those in the United Kingdom and Japan in particular.”

Dominic Thiem “Hi everybody, I have some sad news to share with you all. After talking with my team and analysing the situation I have taken the very difficult decision to withdraw from competing in the Tokyo Olympics. For me, like all athletes, taking part in the Olympics and representing my country is a huge honour and that makes this decision even tougher. However, 2021 did not start as expected and I don’t feel ready to play my best in Tokyo. My goal is to work hard the coming weeks, give my best at Wimbledon and keep training and hopefully defend my US Open title.”

I wish the entire Austrian team traveling to Tokyo all the best. I am young and I hope to be able to play for Austria at the Olympics in Paris 2024.

Angelique Kerber “The thought of participating in the Olympics has been a constant motivation for me over the past few months. London 2012 and Rio 2016 as part of the German team has always been one of my favorite memories. That makes it even more disappointing for me to accept the fact that my body needs rest after the intense few weeks that lie behind me and that I have to recover first before returning to competition later this summer!”

Victoria Azarenka “I would like to inform everyone that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics. I have many amazing memories winning the gold while competing and representing Belarus in previous Games. But with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know in my heart this is the right decision for myself and the team. I look forward to returning to the 2024 Olympics in Paris to represent Belarus.”

Simona Halep “Nothing brings me more pride than representing Romania, but sadly the recovery from my calf injury requires more time and I have made the decision to withdraw from the Olympic Games this summer. After the disappointment of missing the French Open and Wimbledon. Having to skip the Olympics is incredibly tough to digest, but I am determined to come back stronger. I will be watching and cheering on the Romanian athletes from home.”

Nick Kyrgios “The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn’t sit right with me. It never has. I wouldn’t want to take the opportunity away from a healthy Aussie athlete ready to represent the country. It’s been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics and I know I may never get that opportunity again – but I also know myself.”

Denis Shapovalov “Hey everyone, after careful consideration I wanted to let you know that I will not be participating in the Olympics this year. Representing Canada means the world to me, but due to the current situation my team and I have decided this is the best decision for everyone’s safety.”

