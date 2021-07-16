Field Watch Watch: A hilarious run-out in an English league cricket match The unfortunate batter is Sarthak Kohli of Epping CC first XI in a match against Rainham CC, Essex first XI. He was the top-scorer for his side. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago Screengrab / Play Cricket (Rainham CC) We have a winner 🏆The funniest run-out of the season 😂via @Frogboxlive, @RainhamCricket pic.twitter.com/ATAnP0BP0l— That’s so Village (@ThatsSoVillage) July 16, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket English cricket English league cricket Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments