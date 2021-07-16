South Africa overpowered Ireland by 70 runs in the third one-day international at Malahide on Friday to end the series all level at 1-1.
Ireland were eyeing their first ODI campaign success against a top eight nation after a 43-run win on Tuesday put them 1-0 up following a washed out opener.But Janneman Malan’s career-best 177 not out was the centrepiece of the Proteas’ imposing 346-4 on Friday.
Together with Quinton de Kock, who made 120, he shared a first-wicket partnership of 225.
Ireland needed to surpass their previous highest successful chase, of 329 against England last year, for victory. It was a task that proved beyond them, despite Singh’s innings of exactly 100 not out (his first ODI century) in a total of 276. South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets apiece.
SA vs IRE scores:
South Africa 346-4, 50 overs (J Malan 177 no, Q de Kock 120)
Ireland 276, 47.1 overs (Simi Singh 100 no, C Campher 54; T Shamsi 3-46, A Phehlukwayo 3-56)
Singh’s innings marks the second brilliant peformance in men’s ODIs this year batting that low. Sam Curran’s valiant 95 not out that went in vain as India sealed the ODI series 2-1 by winning the third and final match in Pune. It was an innings that made England stand-in skipper Jos Buttler see shades of the ‘great finisher’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Curran.
In a tense series decider, Curran, coming out to bat at No 8, led a fine England fightback after they were 200/7 to revive the visitors’ hopes of chasing down 330 but eventually fell short by seven runs.
Curran held the record jointly with fellow English all-rounder Chris Woakes.
Highest scores in men's ODIs batting 8 or lower
|Player
|Runs
|SR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match date
|Simi Singh (IRE)
|100*
|109.89
|2
|v South Africa
|Dublin
|16 Jul 2021
|Chris Woakes (ENG)
|95*
|103.26
|2
|v Sri Lanka
|Nottingham
|21 Jun 2016
|Sam Curran (ENG)
|95*
|114.45
|2
|v India
|Pune
|28 Mar 2021
|Andre Russell (WI)
|92*
|143.75
|1
|v India
|North Sound
|11 Jun 2011
|Nathan Coulter-Nile (AUS)
|92
|153.33
|1
|v West Indies
|Nottingham
|6 Jun 2019
|Ravi Rampaul (WI)
|86*
|130.30
|1
|v India
|Vizag
|2 Dec 2011
|Thomas Odoyo (KENYA)
|84
|86.59
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Nairobi (Gym)
|13 Aug 2006
|Darren Sammy (WI)
|84
|168.00
|2
|v Australia
|Gros Islet
|25 Mar 2012
|Lance Klusener (SA)
|83
|107.79
|2
|v Australia
|Johannesburg
|22 Mar 2002
|Daniel Vettori (NZ)
|83
|107.79
|2
|v Australia
|Christchurch
|22 Feb 2005
|Jacob Oram (NZ)
|83
|207.50
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Napier
|5 Feb 2010
Here are the reactions to Singh’s innings:
You can check out the highest scores batting at eight or lower in women’s ODIs here.
With AFP inputs
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.