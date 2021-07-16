South Africa overpowered Ireland by 70 runs in the third one-day international at Malahide on Friday to end the series all level at 1-1.

Ireland were eyeing their first ODI campaign success against a top eight nation after a 43-run win on Tuesday put them 1-0 up following a washed out opener.But Janneman Malan’s career-best 177 not out was the centrepiece of the Proteas’ imposing 346-4 on Friday.

Together with Quinton de Kock, who made 120, he shared a first-wicket partnership of 225.

Ireland needed to surpass their previous highest successful chase, of 329 against England last year, for victory. It was a task that proved beyond them, despite Singh’s innings of exactly 100 not out (his first ODI century) in a total of 276. South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets apiece.

South Africa 346-4, 50 overs (J Malan 177 no, Q de Kock 120) Ireland 276, 47.1 overs (Simi Singh 100 no, C Campher 54; T Shamsi 3-46, A Phehlukwayo 3-56)

Singh’s innings marks the second brilliant peformance in men’s ODIs this year batting that low. Sam Curran’s valiant 95 not out that went in vain as India sealed the ODI series 2-1 by winning the third and final match in Pune. It was an innings that made England stand-in skipper Jos Buttler see shades of the ‘great finisher’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Curran.

In a tense series decider, Curran, coming out to bat at No 8, led a fine England fightback after they were 200/7 to revive the visitors’ hopes of chasing down 330 but eventually fell short by seven runs.

Curran held the record jointly with fellow English all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Highest scores in men's ODIs batting 8 or lower Player Runs SR Inns Opposition Ground Match date Simi Singh (IRE) 100* 109.89 2 v South Africa Dublin 16 Jul 2021 Chris Woakes (ENG) 95* 103.26 2 v Sri Lanka Nottingham 21 Jun 2016 Sam Curran (ENG) 95* 114.45 2 v India Pune 28 Mar 2021 Andre Russell (WI) 92* 143.75 1 v India North Sound 11 Jun 2011 Nathan Coulter-Nile (AUS) 92 153.33 1 v West Indies Nottingham 6 Jun 2019 Ravi Rampaul (WI) 86* 130.30 1 v India Vizag 2 Dec 2011 Thomas Odoyo (KENYA) 84 86.59 1 v Bangladesh Nairobi (Gym) 13 Aug 2006 Darren Sammy (WI) 84 168.00 2 v Australia Gros Islet 25 Mar 2012 Lance Klusener (SA) 83 107.79 2 v Australia Johannesburg 22 Mar 2002 Daniel Vettori (NZ) 83 107.79 2 v Australia Christchurch 22 Feb 2005 Jacob Oram (NZ) 83 207.50 1 v Bangladesh Napier 5 Feb 2010 via ESPNCricinfo Statsguru

Here are the reactions to Singh’s innings:

