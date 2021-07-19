American teen star Coco Gauff and Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini on Sunday became the latest tennis players to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff will miss the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 while Berrettini said he was “devastated” at being forced to pull out with injury.

World number 25 Gauff will be now be in Covid-19 quarantine and isolation protocols.

“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff tweeted.

“It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.”

Gauff, who reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at this year’s French Open, became the latest tennis standout and US athlete to miss the Olympics.

World No 8 Berrettini picked up the muscle problem in London where he became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final, losing in four sets to Novak Djokovic.

“Representing Italy is an immense honour and I am devastated by the idea of not being able to play the Olympics,” Berrettini said on Instagram.

“Yesterday I underwent an MRI to check the injury to my left leg that I got during Wimbledon and the outcome was obviously not positive.

“I will not be able to compete for a few weeks and will have to rest. I wish all the Italian athletes a big good luck, I will support you from afar but with all my heart.”

The 25-year-old was spearheading an Italian tennis team of Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Sonego, Lorenzo Musetti, Sara Errani, Jasmine Paolini and Camila Giorgi.

The Olympics tennis event in Tokyo is missing a host of big names with major winners Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Bianca Andreescu all absent.

However, world number ones Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty both intend to play.

With AFP Inputs