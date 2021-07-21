Deepak Chahar hit an unbeaten 69 to lead India to a three-wicket series-clinching victory over Sri Lanka in a thrilling second one-day international on Tuesday.

India chased down their target of 276 with five balls to spare as Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 19, put on an unbeaten stand of 84 for the eighth wicket after the tourists had slipped to 193/7 in Colombo.

Chahar, who also took two wickets with his pace bowling to limit Sri Lanka to 275-9, recorded his maiden ODI fifty as India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Most ODI wins against a particular opponent: 93* - Ind v SL (161 matches)

92 - Aus v NZ (138 matches)

92 - Pak v SL (155 matches)

“These sort of matches we’re gonna learn a lot as a team and they’ll (players) learn how to handle games like these,” skipper Shikhar Dhawan said after the win.

“Everyone showed character. We knew that Chahar has worked hard in the nets on his batting. His presence of mind and calculations against the leg-spinner was amazing. Both Bhuvi and him calculated it really well.”

Here are some reactions to the epic win:

#SLvIND



A thriller in Colombo as Deepak Chahar leads India to a series win.



Watch highlights here.



📹: Sony Sportspic.twitter.com/xOQ0ak3BtU — The Field (@thefield_in) July 20, 2021

Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar showed today he is a sharp and smart fighter. He is mentally strong and very entertaining - he brings a bit of mohalla cricket to the international field. Playing with the world's best finisher Dhoni at CSK also helps. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/2bFuyvZRE1 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 20, 2021

Just silently sits in a corner to sip some water post his batting heroics 👌🏻🔝👍🏻



What a knock tonight from Deepak Chahar 🙌🏻 #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/mWr2DY1zPA — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

Remember that famous ODI match when MSD & Bhuvi (again!) put on a match winning unbeaten 100 runs stand that enabled India to win by 3 wkts at Palekelle on 24 August 2017.#INDvSL #SLvsIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 20, 2021

Opening bowlers finishing off a chase for India in Men's ODIs:



Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath vs NZ, 2003

Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs SL, Today#SLvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 20, 2021

"Dravid sir told me to play all the balls. I have played few innings for India A and he has belief in me and that was a game changer" - Deepak Chahar #SLvIND — Chennai Super Kings Fans (@CskIPLTeam) July 20, 2021

This is the kind of game you dream of when. you start playing cricket. So this was the chance, no better way to play a knock like this and finish the game for my country: Deepak Chahar.#SLvIND — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 20, 2021

Fine win by India, thanks to Deepak Chahar with bat! Without his strokeful half century India were sunk which should be a lesson for Chahar’s profligate teammates & team management. With better talent and stronger self belief Sri Lanka could have won easily — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 20, 2021

The Eyes of Deepak Chahar ! One could see victory all throughout . #INDvSL — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) July 20, 2021

Deepak chahar with Ball:



Wickets - 4 (Highest by pacer)

Economy- 6 (Lowest by pacer)

Bowl SR - 22.5 (Best)

Bowl avg - 22.5 (Best by pacer)



2nd Highest Wicket taker of series🌠



Don't let Deepak Chahar batting make forgot the FACT

he is the Best pacer in the series #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Xq9rxYGAsk — STATS collector (@onlyforstats) July 21, 2021

Two wickets with the ball, 69* off 82 with the bat!

Record 8th wicket unbeaten partnership with Bhuvi in a run chase!

India win the match by 3 wickets and also clinch the 3-match series!



'India B' they said, B - Brilliant!

That's the power of csk player#INDvSL #DeepakChahar pic.twitter.com/JjONNMqKOm — Likithreddy Gatta (@LikithreddyG) July 21, 2021