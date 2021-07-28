Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd T20I live: Shanaka removes Gaikwad after good start for visitors
Follow live coverage of the second T20 International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.
Live updates
IND 71/1 after 11 overs: SIX! First maximum of the match and it comes from Padikkal’s bat. De Silva tossed it right up and the left-hander slog-swept it all the way. India needed that push.
IND 61/1 after 10 overs: Dhawan breaks the shackles with a four down the ground. The Indian skipper failed to connect with a switch hit twice in that Mendis over.
IND 54/1 after 9 overs: Another good over for Sri Lanka, this time Dhananjaya de Silva concedes just three runs. The boundaries have dried up for India.
IND 51/1 after 8 overs: Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis with a superb first over, just two singles from it. Padikkal’s outside edge beaten with a beauty first up. India have two left-handers at the crease now.
IND 49/1 after 7 overs: WICKET! India lose their first right after the powerplay. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka strikes in his first over as Ruturaj Gaikwad gets out for 21 off 18 on his debut. The right-hander attempted a pull but the ball went straight up. Another debutant, Devdutt Padikkal is the new batsman.
IND 45/0 after 6 overs: Wanindu Hasaranga concedes seven runs in his first over. That’s the end of the powerplay. India haven’t gotten off to a flying start but they’ll be happy that they haven’t lost a wicket.
IND 38/0 after 5 overs: Four! Typical Dhawan stroke – steps down and finds the gap, this time through mid-wicket. Seven runs come from Isuru Udana’s first over.
IND 31/0 after 4 overs: A superb punch off the front foot by Gaikwad and he picks up three. But a good over from Chameera, just four runs from it.
IND 27/0 after 3 overs: Gaikwad and Dhawan pick up a four each! Off-spinner Akila Dananjaya comes on to bowl and the Indian openers decide to attack him.
IND 15/0 after 2 overs: Chamika Karunaratne takes the new ball from the other end and concedes six runs in his first over.
IND 9/0 after 1 over: Shot! First boundary for India and it comes from skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s bat. Dushmantha Chameera pitched it full and wide, the left-hander played a cracking cover-drive for four. Ruturaj Gaikwad gets off the mark as well with a single.
8.00 pm: Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are at the crease and we’re ready for play. Every batsmen in the Indian team tonight has a big job on his hands. Here we go!
Update: India’s squad for the second and third T20Is now include Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh.
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.
India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy.
Sri Lanka have won the toss and will bowl first.
Update: Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal and Chetan Sakariya will make their T20I debuts tonight.
Update: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Gowtham, Ishan Kishan and Manish Pandey, who played the last game, will miss out tonight.
Update: The latest news for India is that among the batsmen, only Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, and Nitish Rana are available for India tonight.
7.20 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second T20 International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.