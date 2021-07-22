Competitive action begins with archery for the Indian contingent in Tokyo as the Olympic Games officially get underway on Friday.

India's schedule at Tokyo 2020: July 23 (IST) Sport Start Time Athlete Location Event Archery 5:30 am Deepika Kumari Yumenoshima Ranking Field Women's Individual Ranking Round 9:30 am Atanu Das



Pravin Jadhav



Tarundeep Rai Yumenoshima Ranking Field Men's Individual Ranking Round

The performances in the ranking round will determine the seeds for the mixed team event (top male / female archer each NOC will make the cut for the round of 16 based on combined qualification scores), regular team event (combined scores of the three archers determining seeds), as well as the individual events.

Archery is the only competitive event featuring Indians on day zero.

India have named men’s hockey captain Manpreet Singh and six-time world champion woman boxer MC Mary Kom as the flag-bearers for the opening ceremony scheduled for later in the evening.

While Mary Kom is not scheduled to compete the next day, Manpreet will be leading the side out for the first Pool A game against New Zealand on Saturday.

With 120 athletes qualified for the Games, it is expected that 20 will be part of the opening ceremony. Those with an event to participate in over the weekend will be missing from the evening’s occasion.

A total of 20 Indian athletes from seven sports and six officials will participate at the opening ceremony. From hockey, only flag-bearer, men’s team captain Manpreet Singh, will participate in the ceremony. The list of 20 attendees include four paddlers (Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee) and as many sailing team members (Nethra Kumanan, KC Ganapathy, Vishnu Saravanan, Varun Thakkar), which is the total representation from both events for India. Fencer CA Bhavani Devi, gymnast Pranati Naik and swimmer Sajan Prakash and as many as eight boxers will also be there. Apart from flagbearer Mary Kom, who is also a flag-bearer alongside Manpreet, Lovlina Borgohain, Pooja Rani, Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Ashish Kumar and Satish Kumar will participate in the ceremony. — via PTI

“We won’t like to create a situation where our athletes are in danger of getting infected. So a decision has been taken to limit the number of athletes and officials participating in the opening ceremony within 50,” Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta told PTI.

With PTI inputs