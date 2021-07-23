For the Indian contingent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, day one is as big as it could get.

On paper, there are five medal events and in some of those, Indian athletes are seen as genuine contenders as the action kicks into high gear from Saturday.

Entering the Tokyo Olympics on the back of an unprecedented run that began sometime after the disappointments at Rio 2016, Indian shooters get going with the big guns straight away.

Many of the 15 shooters in Tokyo are capable of winning medals, but few are seen as sure shot to secure podium finishes as the ones in the events that start on Saturday. One among them is the highly-skilled Saurabh Chaudhary, who will have a few Olympic and world champions standing in his way to glory.

Alongside Abhishek Verma, Chaudhary will be part of the first competition day action in the men’s 10m air pistol event. Even before that, Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan – in the women’s 10m air rifle event – will have the chance to open India’s account at the first medal event of the Games.

Both Chandela and Elavenil will enter the competition with plenty to look forward to, despite the occasional blips here and there.

Later on, the archery mixed event knockout rounds begin with India (after a less than satisfying outing on Friday) will look to break their duck at the Games. Their task, however, has been made tougher by the draw they have landed themselves in.

The other big medal hopeful for India on day one is Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who is among the favourites to finish on the podium for the women’s 49kg category.

Badminton and hockey teams are also in action in their respective group stage events.

Scroll across the table or swipe right to view all columns

India's schedule on July 24 (all times IST)

Sport Start Time Event Status  Medal event?  Location
Shooting 5:00 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification Apurvi Chandela & Elavenil Valarivan Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
7.15 10m Air Rifle Women's Final YES Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
Archery 6:00 Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations India vs Chinese Taipei Yumenoshima Final Field
10:45-11:45  Mixed Team QF Yumenoshima Final Field
12.55-13.15 Mixed Team medal matches  YES Yumenoshima Final Field
Shooting 9:30 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification Abhishek Verma & Saurabh Chaudhary Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
12.00 10m Air Pistol Men's Final Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
Weightlifting 10:20 Women's 49kg Group A Saikhom Mirabai Chanu YES Tokyo International Forum
Rowing 8:00 Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heat 2  Arjun Jat Lal & Arvind Singh Sea Forest Waterway
Table Tennis 8:30 Mixed Doubles Round of 16 Lin Yun Ju / Cheng I Ching vs Sharath Kamal / Manika Batra Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 1
Badminton 8:50 approx Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A Lee Yang/Wang Chi Lin vs Satwiksairaj vs Chirag Shetty  Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 3
9:30 approx Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Group D B. Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilerbmann Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 2
Hockey 6:30 Men's Pool A New Zealand vs India Oi Hockey Stadium - South Pitch
Judo TBD Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32 Shushila Devi Likmabam vs  Csernoviczki Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1
Women -48 kg further rounds plus medal matches YES Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1
Table Tennis 12:15 Women's Singles Round 1 Manika Batra vs Ho Tin-Tin Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 1
13:00 Women's Singles Round 1#  Linda Bergstorm vs  Sutirtha Mukherjee Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table 3
Boxing 15:54 Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 Mensah Okazawa vs Vikas Krishan Kokugikan Arena
Hockey 17:15 Women's Pool A Netherlands vs India Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch
Tennis 2nd on Court 10 Men's Singles First Round Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin Ariake Tennis Park Court 10