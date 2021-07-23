India’s male archers had a forgettable start to their Tokyo Olympics in the ranking round on Friday morning.

Pravin Jadhav finished ahead of the experienced Atanu Das to be the highest-ranked India but at the 31st spot. Jadhav scored a total of 656 (out of 700) points to be 31, Das was placed 35th with 653 points while Tarundeep Rai finished 37th with 652.

The below-par showing means India finished ninth among 29 teams for the mixed team events, which would make the draw harder. In the men’s team rankings, India was in the ninth spot as well.

World No 9 Atanu Das started off with a round of 58 (out of 60) but could not match up to it in the later rounds.

Earlier in the day, India’s Deepika Kumari finished ninth overall in the ranking round of the women’s individual archery competition