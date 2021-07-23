Tokyo 2020, July 23 live updates: Deepika Kumari in action in women’s archery qualification round
Updates through Friday as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games officially begins.
Live updates
Archery, women’s ranking round: Conditions play a big role in archery and it is tough to see how the winds are etc without broadcast but the scoring pattern at the top so far indicates they are not bad. The 8s and now a 7 are hurting Deepika. The top three are yet to shoot a 7.
Archery, women’s ranking round: OH DEAR. That’s a disappointing round for Deepika, X-X-8-8-8-7 for a 51 and she has slipped down out of the to 10. Work to do here for the Indian world No 1.
For the record:
- Olympic record for women individual: 673 – Lina Herasimenko, Ukraine (1996)
- World record for women individual: 692 – Kang Chae Young, Korea (2019)
Archery, women’s ranking round: Korea’s An San is in World Record mode. Three 58s in her first three ends. All three Koreans are in the top 5 now, surprise surprise.
Archery, women’s ranking round: X-X-9-9-9-9 for a total of 56 in the third round for Deepika. She is steady there but needs a couple of 58s or so to push up. Stays in the top 10.
Ashish Magotra: World record holder KANG Chae Young (KOR) is the favourite to win gold at her first Olympic Games and she hasn’t hit as many 10s as she would have liked in the early going. She is in the 15th position currently.
Archery, women’s ranking round: Another end that starts well but doesn’t finish quite as for Deepika. A 55 from her second set, 10-10-9-9-9-8 for a total of 111.
Archery, women’s ranking round: Deepika Kumari is in action and has started with scores of X-10-10-9-9-8 for a total of 56 in her first set of six arrows. Steady.
A quick intro to the archery qualification rounds:
- All archers will shoot in the preliminaries.
- Each archer will shoot a total of 72 arrows at the target (located 70m away) in 12 series of six arrows (each called an end) over a period of couple of hours. Women start first, men later in the day.
- The total score out of 720 is used to determine the archers placings. (World records are at stake).
- The performances in the qualification round will determine the seeds for the mixed team event (top male / female archer from each country), regular team event (combined scores of the three archers), as well as the individual events.
- All archers will advance to the team event and individual event knockouts. But only top 16 will make the cut for mixed team, the first medal event.
India's schedule at Tokyo 2020: July 23 (IST)
|Sport
|Start Time
|Athlete
|Location
|Event
|Archery
|5:30 am
|Deepika Kumari
|Yumenoshima Ranking Field
|Women's Individual Ranking Round
|9:30 am
|Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav & Tarundeep Rai
|Yumenoshima Ranking Field
|Men's Individual Ranking Round
05.15 am: The long wait is officially over. For sports fans across the globe, the anticipation draws to a close as the day of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is upon us. It doesn’t matter which part of the world you are from, 2020 and 2021 have been tough on us all. For the athletes, it’s been a period of uncertainty like nothing else in their lives. For humanity in general, it’s been the most testing of times in our lives. And at the intersection of those two, the next two weeks in Tokyo are going to be both uncertain and testing. But also, hopefully, filled with moments that inspire us. It is, after all, what the Olympic Games are about.
It is perhaps not possible for us to truly understand what an athlete must be going through during an Olympic cycle before finally making it to the Games. And it is especially so in a year like 2021. This note below by Kento Momota sums that up. Hopefully, they all get through this safe and we have a Games to remember in the years to come for the right reasons.
Nothing can be taken for granted in times of Covid-19, but for now, we can bask in the fact the Olympic Games are finally here.