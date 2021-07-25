Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Poland’s Jerzy Kowalski and Artur Mikolajczewski finished at the top with a timing of 6:43.44, followed by Spain’’s Caetano Horta Pombo and Manel Balastegui, who clocked 6:45.71 in the repechage 2.

The repechage was a second chance for rowers to progress to Semifinal A/B 1 and 2 and the Indians are in semi-final A/B 2 now. From those two semi-finals, the top three progress to the Final A, rest to Final B. Final A will decide medals, Final B is for classification.

The top three progress from here and they got in ahead of Uzbekistan at fourth, moving ahead after the 1000m mark.

The semifinals will be on July 27.

