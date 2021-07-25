Sri Lanka vs India, 1st T20I live: Prithvi Shaw, on debut, is dismissed for a first-ball duck
Follow live coverage of the first T20 International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.
Live updates
IND 51/1 after 6 overs: SIX! Samson steps out and hits it straight over for the first maximum of the game. The right-hander then drives a tossed-up delivery from Dananjaya past covers for four. Good last over of the powerplay for India.
IND 35/1 after 5 overs: Six runs come from Isuru Udana’s first over. Avishka Fernando claimed a catch to dismiss Samson but the replay showed the ball bounced before entering his hands.
IND 29/1 after 4 overs: Two sweeps and two fours! Akila Dananjaya comes on to bowl and Dhawan decides to go after him. Good over for India.
IND 18/1 after 3 overs: Shot! Chameera pitches it wide and Samson cuts it powerfully over point for four. The right-hander then attempts a pull but is struck on the helmet. The physio comes out and Samson seems to be fine.
IND 12/1 after 2 overs: First four for India! It was short and wide and Dhawan cut it through the gap. Chamika Karunaratne, who had a good ODI series, takes the new ball from the other end.
IND 4/1 after 1 over: What a start to the match! Sri Lanka are pumped and India now have skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson at the crease.
IND 0/1 after 0.1 overs: WICKET! Sensational start for Sri Lanka as Dushmantha Chameera strikes with the first ball of the match. Prithvi Shaw, on his T20I debut, is out for a first-ball duck! It was pitched up and swung away, Shaw tried to push it but got the edge.
8.01 pm: We’re ready for play! Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are at the crease for India. Here we go!
The last time India played a T20I in Colombo:
Watch: When Dinesh Karthik produced an epic finish in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh
Playing XIs
India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.
TOSS: Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and Sri Lanka will bowl first.
Just in: Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy will make their T20I debuts for India tonight.
7.20 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first T20 International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.