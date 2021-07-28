India’s Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will resume India’s shooting challenge at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, when they take the field in the first round of qualification in the women’s 25m pistol competition on Thursday at the Asaka Shooting range.

Rahi Sarnobat has the form, acumen, and experience for another first in Indian shooting

Schedule:https://t.co/mbKBK6kOiU — The Field (@thefield_in) July 28, 2021

Event Qualification Final(s) Athletes 25m pistol women Precision: July 29: 5.30 am



Rapid: July 30: 5.30 am July 30, 11 am Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat

India’s highly-rated shooting contingent is yet to win a medal across the six 10m rifle and pistol events so far and all eyes will be on Asian Games champion Sarnobat in her pet event. The 30-year-old won a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, the last international leading up to the Games. With her level of experience, having played the London 2012 Games, there will be a lot of expectation from her.

Bhaker, who has had a rough ride in her two events at Tokyo so far, will look to put her misfortunes in the 10m pistol events behind and start afresh. She suffered a weapons malfunction in the individual event qualification and her poor series in stage 2 saw India get knocked out of the mixed team competition.

What’s the 25m pistol?

In the 25m pistol, which is a women’s only event at the Olympics, shooters have to go through two days of qualification before the top eight are separated after the second rapid fire round.

The first is the precision round, which is slated to begin at 5.30am IST on Thursday. The second stage of qualification (rapid) will be held on Friday, along with the final.

The 60 shots are divided into two stages of 30, each involving six series of five shots each. All scoring is in full numerals, with a total of 600 points. The top eight progress. In the final, each one shoots in series of 5, with a point for each hit, with elimination after 20 shots.

Tokyo’s field will have a 44-strong field on day six of the Olympic shooting competition, closely resembling the Air Pistol competition of day two and will have all the finalists of that event, barring the Chinese who have changed personnel.