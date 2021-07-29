Tokyo 2020 day 6 live: Sindhu through to quarters, India-Argentina men’s hockey match underway
Updates through Thursday at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Key updates:
- Badminton: PV Sindhu through to quarter-finals with a 21-15, 21-13 win against Mia Blichfeldt.
Archery, men’s individual round of 64: IND vs TPE
Set 3: India into the lead! Deng starts with a brilliant 10 but finishes with a 7, while Atanu Das goes 9-10-9 in that round to go ahead 4-2.
Archery, men’s individual round of 64: IND vs TPE
Set 2: OH, CLOSE! Atanu Das had the chance to clinch this set with a 10 or tie it a 9 but a 8 sees him drop two points. India 2-2 TPE
Men’s hockey, men’s pool A, IND 3-1 ARG FULL TIME: India win and have sealed a place in the quarter-finals. Solid, solid performance in the second half.
Archery, men’s individual round of 64: IND vs TPE
Set 1: Atanu Das takes the lead in the match, helped by a 10 in his first arrow.
Archery: Time for Atanu Das!
Men’s hockey, men’s pool A, IND 2-1 ARG in Q4: GOALLLL INDIA! Harmanpreet Singh from a PC. And that’s the match sealed.
Men’s hockey, men’s pool A, IND 2-1 ARG in Q4: GOALLLL INDIA! Vivek Sagar Prasad, right place right time.
Golf, men’s individual stroke play round 1: Three Birdies in a row from Anirban Lahiri has seen him climb the standings in opening round. Udayan Mane, the second Indian, is yet to start.
Ashish Magotra: Absolutely loving how calm Sindhu is looking on court. The approach is paying off for her. Shot selection against Mia Blichfeldt was spot on and she kept attacking. The key marker for Sindhu is always whether she can stay aggressive through the match.
Men’s hockey, men’s pool A, IND 1-1 ARG in Q4 (corrected): GOAL ARGENTINA! You can blame my editor (@clutchplay) for that equaliser. Just as he said it, one PC is all it takes for Argentina to come back in this match. Brilliant strike from Casella, rifled past Sreejesh! No stopping that.
Ashish Magotra: Better Q3 for India. They started doing more with their circle penetrations and finally got a PC. It brought Rupinder, Harmanpreet and others into the match. But finally, it was Varun Kumar who broke the deadlock. India have the lead but they will also know that a 1-0 lead means little in a game as fast as hockey. Very tight match, almost nothing in it. Argentina, one might say, have looked flat so far. Their defence has been good but maybe the goal will spark them into action. Now or never for the reigning champions, you could say.
Men’s hockey, men’s pool A, IND 1-0 ARG end of Q3: India could have added another as they go close from a PC variation that is saved brilliantly.
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16, Sindhu wins in straight games: That is a win for Sindhu that should please Indian fans. Mia Blichfeldt is not an opponent to be taken lightly and Sindhu looked in command for most parts of the game. Once she took control of the first game, the momentum was all on her side as the rallies got shorter and shorter with the game progressing. Her attacking game was on point with the crosscourt downward shots working like a treat.
Men’s hockey, men’s pool A, IND 1-0 in Q3: GOAL INDIA! India convert the pressure. A PC worked but a different source, it’s a goal for Varun Kumar.
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16, IND 21-15 21-13 DEN: SINDHU WINS! Mia saves a couple of match points but the Indian closes it out with a stylish backhand drop shot
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16, IND 21-15 20-11 DEN: Match points, Sindhu.
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16, IND 21-15 19-11 DEN: It’s one-way traffic in favour of the Indian!
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16, IND 21-15 14-9 DEN: When the smashes are working well and coming at pace from her height, she is hard to stop. Sindhu keeping Mia at an arm’s length here.
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16, IND 21-15 11-6 DEN: We saw glimpses of this crosscourt downward whipped smash from Sindhu at All England and it’s been making more appearances in Tokyo a very handy attacking weapon in her game. The Indian leads by 5 points in the 2nd game interval.
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16, IND 21-15 6-2 DEN: Sindhu pushing her advantage now and the momentum is on her side! Blichfeldt finished game one with a flurry of errors and she has not got a foothold at all so far in the second. Five straight points for the Indian to start and then a service error from Dane!
Ashish Magotra: Half time in Hockey. India have had 16 circle penetrations and nothing to show for it. Argentina, by contrast, have had just 2. As always, India’s performance in the final third of the field remains a concern and they will need to finish better in the second half. Coach Graham Reid will have something to say to his boys during the break.
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16, IND 21-15 DEN: GAME ONE, SINDHU! That is impressive from the Indian. The margin doesn’t convey how much she was pushed in that opener by Blichfeldt but the Indian never let the advantage slip.
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16, IND 19-15 DEN: POINT OF THE MATCH! Great coverage of the court by both players with Mia pushing Sindhu front and back but the Indian stays in the point long enough to force the error from Dane.
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16, IND 16-15 DEN: Everytime Sindhu starts to push ahead, Mia is pushing back. The drops are working well for the Dane, Sindhu still trying to remain aggressive though.
Men’s hockey, men’s pool A, IND 0-0 end of Q2: More of the same. India’s finishing hasn’t been great and it is scoreless in this match. A draw is not a bad result for India.
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16, IND 14-11 DEN: Blichfeldt is closing the gap to two points, moving around the court well as we know she can. And that brings out the biggest roar from the Indian so far as the Dane makes an error. Just to let her know she is still in control.
Zenia D’Cunha: Not an ideal start to precision stage, where 290+ is needed. Hopefully Rahi Sarnobat can make up for it in the rapid fire stage tomorrow, where she is more proficient. But will need very high scores if more shooters have series like Arunovic (296/300)
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu has started well in this match and after trailing 0-2 she has held the advantage throughout, taking a 11-6 lead into the mid-game interval.
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16: Ratchanok Intanon and He Bingjao (who was trailing against Beiwen Zhang before the American retired) are through to the quarterfinals.
Men’s hockey, men’s pool A, IND 0-0 end of Q1
Ashish Magotra: Q1: Good start by India. They are showing a lot of energy and running hard. But Argentina, as they so often do, have sat back and soaked up the pressure. They are a team that likes to hit on the counter and they can be deadly from PCs. Manpreet and Co will know that and they will want to do with their opportunities. One clear cut chance for Dilpreet Singh and India in Q1 but it was kept out by the Argentine goalkeeper.
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu vs 13th seed Mia Blichfeldt is underway on Court 3. Here’s how their 2 meetings (1-1) went in 2021.
Zenia D’cunha: Not the best of final series for Rahi Sarnobat with 3 9s and a total of just 94. Her total in the precision rounds is 287/300 and is placed 7th out of 10 in her relay. For context, Zorana Arunovic is the top-ranked shooter and has a total of 296, Olena Kostevych is second with 292
Shooting, women’s 25m pistol qualification, precision stage: Rahi’s precision stage is done, not the ideal result, she finishes with 287/300.
Zenia D’Cunha: India’s men’s hockey match against Argentina has begun it’s 0-0 in Q1. India are coming off a good win against Spain after a drubbing against Australia, and the hope is that the same team turns up today.
Badminton, women’s singles round of 16: It will be Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt as knockout rounds start. The dynamic Danish shuttler also came through her group without dropping a game. They have met twice this year and won one match each with the Dane winning in Thailand while Sindhu got the better of her at Swiss Open. Sindhu holds an overall 4-1 H2H against the 23-year-old. A tricky test, this. It should start soon as Beiwen Zhang has retired in her math against He Bingjao.
Men’s hockey, men’s pool A, IND vs ARG: National anthems done! We are underway.
Zenia D’cunha: Rahi Sarnobat scores a good 49/50 in her third series, 3 inners 10s in it. But 2 9s in the fourth series gives her a total of 97 in the second full series. She is placed 6th out of 10 shooters in her relay.
Men’s hockey, men’s pool A: Manpreet Singh and his Indian team are ready to take on reigning champions Argentina. One big defeat against Australia but also two good wins against New Zealand and Spain so far. How will it go today? This match is crucial to make sure India finish 2nd in the pool.
Golf: Anirban Lahiri is in action in the first round of golf action that has started today as well. An +1 above par in the first hole followed a par on the second for him.
Shooting, women’s 25m pistol qualification, precision stage: A 49 to start the second series for Rahi. We will revisit this later, the qualification for this event is steady and slow. We will have time to check on their progress. Our attention turns to hockey and badminton now.
Shooting, women’s 25m pistol qualification, precision stage: Rahi is in the first relay of 10 shooters. There are four relays, starting an hour after each other. Manu Bhaker is in Relay 3.
Series 1: Rahi Sarnobat begins with 96, not the best of starts. The leader. Zorana Arunovic, has scored 100 in her first series.
Rowing, Lightweight Double Sculls: Dattu Bhokanal (men’s singles Sculls) had a 13th placed finish at Rio 2016 for India’s previous best at the Games in rowing. Arvind Singh/Arjun Jat Lal had already bettered that by reaching final B. They finish 11th overall.
Shooting, women’s 25m pistol: The first stage of qualification – the precision round – for women’s 25m pistol is underway. India’s Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker are in the fray. The second stage of qualification is tomorrow followed by final for the top 8.
Rowing, Lightweight Double Sculls final B: Here’s how the Indian rowers finished their campaigns. An impressive 11th which, as per PTI, is the best ever for Indian rowing at Olympic Games.
Rowing, Lightweight Double Sculls final B: India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finish fifth in this race and an overall position of 11th. A close race between the top crews here, the Indians a bit further behind.
Rowing, Lightweight Double Sculls: The Indians came through the repechage for a place in Semifinal A/B where they finished sixth and then qualified for Final B to be in the 12 crews.
Rowing: The Indians are in action in the Final B of their event, to determine places 7-12.
05.15 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of India at Tokyo 2020.
For the second day running there are no medal events on paper for India but a lot of the big names will look to take a step closer to the podium on Thursday.
Rahi Sarnobat, PV Sindhu and Mary Kom, three of India’s major medal prospects, are in action. Archer Atanu Das will also begin his campaign in Men’s individual event.