There will be no medals on offer for India on the sixth day of the Tokyo Olympics, but a lot of the big names will look to take a step closer to the podium on Thursday.

Rahi Sarnobat, PV Sindhu and Mary Kom, three of India’s major medal prospects are in action. Atanu Das will also begin his campaign in Men’s individual event.

Sarnobat will be in action 25m pistol women’s qualification precision round along with Manu Bhaker. The rapid qualification round will be on Friday.

The Indian men’s hockey team will look to secure qualification to the quarter-finals when they face Argentina who is down in fifth place. A win will guarantee a place in the last eight stage for India who would also be likely to finish second behind Australia if they pick up all three points.

Mary Kom will look to get with a win of a medal when she takes on Colombia’s Ingrit Lorena Valencia in the women’s flyweight Round of 16 encounter. In men’s boxing, Satish Kumar will get his campaign underway against Jamaica’s Ricardo Brown.

Indian sailors will also be involved again on Thursday and swimmer Sajan Prakash will compete in the men’s 100m butterfly to conclude the day.

Scroll across the table or swipe right to view all columns.

India's schedule for July 29 Sport Start Time Event Sport Location Medal event? Badminton 6:15 approx Women's Singles Round of 16 PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (DEN) Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 3 No (2nd match on court 3) Hockey 6:00 Men's Pool A India vs Argentina Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch Golf 5:22 Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 Anirban Lahiri Kasumigaseki Country Club Golf 7:39 Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 Udayan Mane Kasumigaseki Country Club Shooting 5:30 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision Rahi Sarnobat & Manu Bhaker Asaka Shooting Range - 25m Range No (Just one stage. Rapid qualification is on Friday) Archery 7:31 Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations Atanu Das vs Yu Cheng Deng (TPE) Yumenoshima Final Field Archery 8.10 Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminations If Atanu Das wins R64 Yumenoshima Final Field Sailing 8:35 Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 07 Vishnu Saravanan Fujisawa Sailing 8:35 Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 05 KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar Zushi Sailing 8:45 Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 07 Nethra Kumanan Fujisawa Sailing Followed by Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 06 KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar Zushi Sailing Followed by Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 08 Vishnu Saravanan Fujisawa Sailing Followed by Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 08INDKUMANAN Nethra Nethra Kumanan Fujisawa Rowing 5:20 Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final B Arvind Singh / Arjun Lal Jat Sea Forest Waterway Not for medals, only for 7-12 classification Boxing 8:48 Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 Satish Kumar vs JAM Ricardo Brown Kokugikan Arena Boxing 15:36 Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 MC Mary Kom vs COL Ingrit Lorena Valencia Kokugikan Arena Swimming 16:16 Men's 100m Butterfly - Heat 2 Sajan Prakash Tokyo Aquatics Centre