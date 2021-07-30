Deepika Kumari reached the quarter-final in women’s individual Archery event after a narrow win over eighth seed Ksenia Perova of Russia in the Round of 16.

The Indian started brilliantly to score 28 and win the first set but dropped off in the second and lost out to allow Perova back in the game.

Deepika upped it again in the third to shoot 28 and edge her opponent in the third set. The fourth set was tied as the Indian maintained her lead.

But she started the final set with a seven and was never able to recover as the Russian forced the Indian into a shoot-off.

While nerves have usually git the better of Deepika at Olympics in the past, she put her best foot forward with an emphatic ten after Perova had only shot seven in the shoot-off.

Here’s how Deepika won the shoot-off.