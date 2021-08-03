It could be a big day for India at Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian women’s hockey team’s semi-final against Argentina is the highlight of the day. Rani Rampal’s team stunned Australia in the quarter-final to earn themselves an unlikely semi-final berth. They are now a win away from qualifying for their first-ever final in Olympic history.

It will be a tall order against Argentina, but after the win over Australia, the women’s hockey team will have the license to dream.

Tokyo 2020, hockey: In India’s double dream run to last four, a common theme of self-belief and grit

Lovlina Borgohain will also be in action in her semi-final against Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli. With bronze reserved for both losing semi-finalists in boxing, she has already secured a medal but she would be hoping to become the first Indian boxer to reach the Olympic final.

Tokyo 2020: Meet Busenaz Surmeneli, the world champion boxer who faces Lovlina Borgohain in semis

Three Indian wrestlers will begin their bids to win medals. Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia, both seeded, have been handed relatively good draws and will be favourites to finish on the podium given their ranking and seedings. For debutant Anshu Malik, a medal might be out of reach but she’ll be looking to cause a few upsets.

Tokyo 2020, Indian wrestling preview: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia lead medal bids of promising team

Neeraj Chopra, India’s brightest hope in athletics in a long time will begin his qualification round on Wednesday along with Shivpal Singh. The duo will be competing in men’s javelin throw qualification round but Chopra will have his sights beyond that with the final scheduled for Saturday.

The day will begin with Golf where India’s Aditi Ashok and late entry Diksha Dagar will begin their Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1.

Here is the full schedule for the Indian contingent on day 12.