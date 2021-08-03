It could be a big day for India at Tokyo Olympics.
The Indian women’s hockey team’s semi-final against Argentina is the highlight of the day. Rani Rampal’s team stunned Australia in the quarter-final to earn themselves an unlikely semi-final berth. They are now a win away from qualifying for their first-ever final in Olympic history.
It will be a tall order against Argentina, but after the win over Australia, the women’s hockey team will have the license to dream.
Lovlina Borgohain will also be in action in her semi-final against Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli. With bronze reserved for both losing semi-finalists in boxing, she has already secured a medal but she would be hoping to become the first Indian boxer to reach the Olympic final.
Three Indian wrestlers will begin their bids to win medals. Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia, both seeded, have been handed relatively good draws and will be favourites to finish on the podium given their ranking and seedings. For debutant Anshu Malik, a medal might be out of reach but she’ll be looking to cause a few upsets.
Neeraj Chopra, India’s brightest hope in athletics in a long time will begin his qualification round on Wednesday along with Shivpal Singh. The duo will be competing in men’s javelin throw qualification round but Chopra will have his sights beyond that with the final scheduled for Saturday.
The day will begin with Golf where India’s Aditi Ashok and late entry Diksha Dagar will begin their Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1.
Here is the full schedule for the Indian contingent on day 12.
India at Tokyo 2020 - day 12 schedule
|Start Time
|Sports
|Events
|Athlete
|Note
|4:00
|Golf
|Wome's Individual Stroke Play Round 1
|Aditi Ashok (05.35 am) & Diksha Dagar (05.55 am)
|5:35
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw Qualification - Group A
|Neeraj Chopra
|Final on Saturday
|7:05
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw Qualification - Group B
|Shivpal Singh
|Final on Saturday
|8:30 (Approx)
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 57kg - 1/8 Final
|Ravi Dahiya
|8:40 (Approx)
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 57kg - 1/8 Final
|Anshu Malik
|9:10 (Approx)
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 86kg - 1/8 Final
|Deepak Punia
|9:30 (Approx)
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 57kg - 1/4 Final
|Ravi Dahiya
|Subject to qualification
|9:40 (Approx)
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 57kg - 1/4 Final
|Anshu Malik
|Subject to qualification
|10:00 (Approx)
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 86kg - 1/4 Final
|Deepak Punia
|Subject to qualification
|11:00
|Boxing
|Women's Welterweight Semi-final
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Winner qualifies for gold medal match/ loser wins bronze
|14:45 (Approx)
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 57kg - Semi-final
|Ravi Dahiya
|Subject to qualification
|15:20 (Approx)
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 86kg - Semi-final
|Deepak Punia
|Subject to qualification
|15:30 (Approx)
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 57kg - Semi-final
|Anshu Malik
|Subject to qualification
|15:30
|Hockey
|Women's Semi-final
|Argentina vs India
|Winner qualifies for gold medal match/ loser to play bronze medal playoff
