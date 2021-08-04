Tokyo Olympics Watch: Deepak Punia’s thrilling move to win quarter-final at Tokyo 2020 with clock winding down Deepak Punia is a freestyle wrestler competing in the men’s 86kg category. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Deepak Punia in action (R) at Tokyo 2020 | Reuters Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Wrestling Deepak Punia Tokyo 2020 Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments