Tokyo 2020 day 13 live updates: Indian men’s hockey team in bronze medal match versus Germany
Coverage of the main events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics through Thursday.
Live updates
Wrestling: Today is time for Vinesh Phogat to begin her campaign. Five years after Rio (a moment that broke not just her heart but thousands watching), she is in Tokyo as the No 1 seed. In a field as loaded as hers, it might not mean much but one hopes she has a good run. She has earned it with what has been an incredible journey of self discovery in the last few years.
If you have not already read it, here’s a great feature to read about her from Vinay Siwach:
Golf Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2: We will come back to golf later in the day. For now the focus turns to the Oi Hockey Stadium and then the wrestling mats where Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik are in action early.
Golf Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2: Coincidence is not causation but since this tweet by Ashish Magotra, Aditi Ashok has slid a place from 2nd to 3rd on the leaderboard. Have a word with him on Twitter. Jokes aside, it is another solid round so far for the Indian who has tied-2nd last night. She has had two birdies in the front-nine and halfway through her round 2 is still six under par overall.
06.25 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
There are certain days in sport that make you get up out of the bed in anticipation or dread or a weird combination of both. For hundreds of thousands of hockey fans in India, today has got to be one such. The wait has been long. After decades of dominating the Olympic Games, the Indian men’s team has gone decades without anything to celebrate apart from a match win here and there. Forty one years. Will that wait be over today?
There is also the brilliant story of Vinesh Phogat to follow today, as she is on a redemption pathway not unlike Mirabai Chanu from Rio to Tokyo. Wrestling is where most of the action is going to be, assuming there are no early heartbreaks.
We cannot wait.
