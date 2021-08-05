A resolute Indian men’s hockey team rewrote history as they won an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.

Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal getters for world no.3 India.

Germany’s goals were scored by Timur Oruz (2nd), Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) and Lukas Windfeder (48th).

Also read – India at Tokyo 2020 day 13 live updates

Determined to clinch a medal, the Indians made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour.

It is India’s third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.

Here are the some of the best reactions after the match:

Pretty proud of these legends! pic.twitter.com/Kms2gcuvJp — Graham Reid (@reidgj) August 5, 2021

Let me smile now 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8tYTZEyakU — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 5, 2021

An emotional moment for the entire nation, a moment of pride. The long wait has ended! Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team for their splendid achievement. @TheHockeyIndia — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 5, 2021

An #OLYMPIC medal in #HOCKEY after 41 years. So happy to have called this match from the commentary box with Raman Bhanot. Smiles now. Il probably cry later. Means so much to Indian hockey. I’m so proud to be an Indian hockey player and so proud of this team ❤️🇮🇳🏑 pic.twitter.com/gXEWIKNzsz — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 5, 2021

What scenes! A bronze that almost means as much as a gold!!! pic.twitter.com/KsFkFv5S1A — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) August 5, 2021

HISTORY!!! A BRONZE WORTH ITS WEIGHT IN GOLD!!

40 years after India last won an Olympic medal, they have another. They beat Germany 5-4 to win bronze in Tokyo. 16 new heroes for a new generation of Indians! pic.twitter.com/H94H813eJw — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 5, 2021

FIFTH MEDAL FOR INDIA AT #TOKYO2020

More importantly,

A #HOCKEY MEDAL FOR INDIA AT #OLYMPICS AFTER 41 YEARS!



Waited so, so long for this, it has finally happened!😭

Congrats #TeamIndia – the players & the fans. — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) August 5, 2021

𝘼 𝙬𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙜𝙤 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮! 😍🇮🇳



India come back from two goals down to defeat Germany in the men's hockey bronze medal match at #Tokyo2020. What a phenomenal performance!! 🔥#Olympics #Cheer4India #BackTheBlue @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/ghMGxcDuw8 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 5, 2021

Tbh, it is yet to sink in, the magnitude of today for #Ind #Hockey will take some time I guess, right now there is a void. Also to put in context, I wasn't born the last time #IndianHockeyTeam won an Olympic medal & I am old! #Tokyo2020 — Uthra 🇮🇳 (@Bakwasbaaji) August 5, 2021

Indian hockey team on the Olympic podium again after 41 years! Pulsating match. Germany giving it their all, but ultimately India win the day. From 1-3 down to a 5-4 win speaks of the skills, resilience, and ambition of this team. Upwards and onwards from here! #Tokyo2020 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 5, 2021

Kid wants to bunk online class to celebrate 😂#hockey 🏑🏑🏑🏑🏑 — smitha nair (@smitharnair) August 5, 2021

😭😭😭😭😭😭 My generation’s first Olympics medal in hockey. Omg so many emotions! A generation that grew up learning about our greatness in hockey but repeatedly saw them fall short on all fronts. — Akarsh Sharma (@Akarsh_Official) August 5, 2021

Well done boys 🇮🇳 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 5, 2021

The penalty corner in the last 6 seconds was nerve wrecking. Massive massive performance and result for 🇮🇳



Both men's and women's @TheHockeyIndia team have redefined the meaning of BELIEF for me. #Hockey #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics https://t.co/sfl9gLRr1q — Aditi Chauhan GK 🇮🇳 (@aditi03chauhan) August 5, 2021

Congratulations 🇮🇳 . Bronze in Hockey after 41 yrs . What a game. Proud of Indian Hockey. @TheHockeyIndia @Olympics pic.twitter.com/JkJVZYWNp3 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 5, 2021

Wow ! Wow !

Elated seeing the Indian Hockey Team coming back in grand style from being 3-1 down, fighting back and winning the bronze medal match against Germany, India's first medal in #Hockey since 1980 .#IndvsGer.

Many congratulations @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/gE2DBEnm5T — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 5, 2021

How fitting was it that #sreejesh was the last Indian in action during the game #Hockey #Tokyo2020 — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) August 5, 2021

12th Olympic medal for 🇮🇳, and this (our) generation has finally witnessed India winning an Olympic medal 🥲🥲#Hockey #Tokyo2020 — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) August 5, 2021

A BILLION CHEERS for INDIA 🇮🇳!



Boys, you’ve done it !

We can’t keep calm !#TeamIndia 🥉!



Our Men’s Hockey Team dominated and defined their destiny in the Olympic history books today, yet again !



We are extremely proud of you!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/n78BqzcnpK — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 5, 2021

Players are in tears of joy. So are the hockey fans. Let us celebrate the revival of Indian hockey. Proud of you @manpreetpawar07 and his team. Don’t forget coach Graham Reid 👍👍 — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) August 5, 2021

with the #Hockey men's bronze, 5 medals confirmed. best ever haul a real possibility now. 6 were won in London and several contenders still to come - Vinesh, Bajrang, Neeraj, women's hockey, aditi ashok...#Tokyo2020 #Olympics — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 5, 2021

Finally, Major #DhyanChand smiling from heaven by seeing #HockeyIndia striking a success at #Olympics #Bronze



Massive congratulations to #TeamIndia #Hockey men team.



Winning a team medal in #OlympicGames by #IND after 41 years would change the landscape of sports in India. — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) August 5, 2021

They’d already given the heart back to Indian #Hockey earlier in the week but going by the incredible sense of joy back home, Sreejesh and his team have also finally brought an end to a four-decade long heartache today at #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/HQXU6zAup6 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 5, 2021

the last time India won a medal in hockey, i was in school .... and most of the west had boycotted the olympics (soviet invasion of afghanistan)

41 years later -- welcome home

Well done boys in blue --- #Olympics pic.twitter.com/Tub88tdTpH — Harini Calamur (#maskup) (@calamur) August 5, 2021

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021