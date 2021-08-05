England vs India 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Rohit, Rahul look to negotiate crucial first hour
Follow live coverage of day two of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Day 1: Bumrah-led pace attack makes a big statement on day one of the series
Read Scroll.in’s full coverage of the England tour here.
Follow live updates of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here.
Opting to bat, England got bowled out for 183.
Live updates
IND 58/0 after 29 overs: Shot! Stunning cover drive from Rahul and the ball races away for four. Curran over-pitches and pays the price for it.
IND 46/0 after 27 overs: Now Sam Curran joins the attack and concedes just a single in his first over of the day.
IND 45/0 after 26 overs: First bowling change of the day as Broad replaces Anderson. Rohit picks up a couple with a front foot push past cover. He then gets four with a thick outside edge.
IND 39/0 after 25 overs: Rahul survives another LBW shout and follows that up with a beautiful cover drive for four. Robinson seemed convinced about the LBW but the ball seemed to be going down leg.
IND 33/0 after 24 overs: Rahul survives an LBW shout and England survive losing their last remaining review. Anderson went up in a huge appeal after striking the right-hander on the front pad, but the umpire said not out. Root was tempted to take DRS but he didn’t and it proved to be a good decision. The replay showed a big inside edge.
IND 32/0 after 22 overs: Another maiden over from Anderson. He should be nearing the end of his spell. The Indian openers are playing close to their bodies and leaving balls extremely well.
IND 32/0 after 21 overs: Shot of the morning from Rohit! Robinson pitches it right up and the right-hander plays a glorious straight drive for four. That will give him immense confidence.
IND 27/0 after 20 overs: The Indian openers have seen off the first half hour. Another fine over from Anderson but Rahul was watchful.
IND 27/0 after 19 overs: England lose their second review. Rohit leaves one and it clips his front pad before going to the keeper. The umpire says not-out but Root opts for DRS. The replay shows the ball missing the stumps. This is an intense battle between Rohit and Robinson.
IND 26/0 after 18 overs: Now Rahul gets his first run of the day with a tap towards mid-off. Anderson got a thick outside edge in the over but it fell just short of the slip fielder.
IND 25/0 after 17 overs: First runs of the day! Rohit gets on his toes and flicks it over square-leg for four. Not a bad over by Robinson, though. He beat Rohit’s outside edge with an absolute ripper.
IND 21/0 after 16 overs: Third maiden in a row. These are really helpful conditions for pace bowling at the moment. The pitch is fresh and offering steep bounce and there’s swing too. Anderson bowling a probing line and length.
IND 21/0 after 15 overs: Robinson starts with a maiden too. He hits Rohit on the pad and appeals for LBW but the umpire says not out. The ball seemed to be going over.
IND 21/0 after 14 overs: Fine start from Anderson. He hits his mark straight away and beats Rahul with a beauty. It isn’t as sunny as it was an hour ago. There’s a breeze blowing and the Indian batsmen will be tested for sure.
3.30 pm: Rohit Sharma and KL are at the crease. India are 21/0, they trail by 162 runs. James Anderson has the ball in hand. Here we go!
3.20 pm: Mohammed Shami was a happy man at the end of day one. Here’s what he had to say:
“We are in a good position, because any team you bowl out for 183 at its home is a good performance. Now the thing is that we need to focus on the first hour and according to me the ball has not done much, the way we bowled in the day, we bowled in the right length and accordingly you have got wickets. I think, we need to focus and (it) doesn’t matter whether it is 183 or 283, you need to focus a bit and need to add runs. Our first innings, the bowling part is over. Our batting part is left. I will say only one thing, you need to play the first hour with caution, because you should not lose your focus, be in control, so the first thing is to achieve this score and then think about the lead. The main focus will be to score 183 and after that whatever comes.”
3.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of day two of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets as England suffered a batting collapse in slumping to 183 all out on the opening day of the first Test at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.
Bumrah, who struck with the fifth ball of the match to remove Rory Burns for one of four ducks in the innings, took 4/46 in 20.4 overs, with fellow paceman Mohammed Shami also impressing with 3/28 in 17 overs.
England captain Joe Root, who won the toss, top-scored with 64 and was the only batsman to pass 30, with Jonny Bairstow making 29 on his Test return.
Bairstow’s exit on the stroke of tea sparked a slump that saw England, who had been 138-3, lose six wickets for 22 runs against an attack without Ishant Sharma and off-spinner Ashwin Ravichandran, both dropped after India’s loss to New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton in June.
India then denied England a breakthrough to be 21/0 at stumps, with both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul – only drafted in after Mayank Agwaral suffered a suspected concussion while batting in the nets on Monday – nine not out.