England vs India 1st Test, Day 3 Live: Rahul, Pant look to revive visitors’ innings
Follow live coverage of day three of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Day 1: Bumrah-led pace attack makes a big statement on day one of the series
Read Scroll.in’s full coverage of the England tour here.
Follow live updates of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here.
Opting to bat, England got bowled out for 183.
Live updates
The players are off!
Ah well, 14 balls bowled and the rain is back. Rishabh Pant with a thumping drive for four off James Anderson before the players walk off.
IND 126/4 after 48 overs: Ollie Robinson starts the day with a maiden over. The conditions seem fine at the moment – there is a bit of sunshine but the pacers have plenty of assistance.
IND 126/4 after 47 overs: FINALLY, James Anderson’s 14th over is completely. It started yesterday and was bowled in four instalments. Rahul gets going with a single to extra cover.
3.29 pm: KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are at the crease and we’re ready for play at Trent Bridge. India are 125/4 and trail England’s first innings total by 58 runs. Here we go!
3.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of day three of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Day two of the first Test between India and England was a dampener as rain and bad light played spoilsport in Nottingham. Play was abandoned early but before that, James Anderson brought the hosts back in the game by removing Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli off successive deliveries.
India, after a strong opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, went from 97/0 to 112/4, with Rohit, Pujara, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane being dismissed. India were left with Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease at stumps and will be eyeing a big partnership on day three.