India will go into what is set to be their final day of their participation at Tokyo Olympics with a possibility of adding to their medal tally and make it their most successful campaign ever.

The day begins with golf where Aditi Ashok, arguably the biggest surprise of the Games so far from an Indian point of view, will begin her fourth round in the Golf Women’s Individual Stroke Play. She is currently in second place with 18 holes to go and if she retains her place in the top three she would finish on the podium.

With bad weather on the radar, the only way India’s participation at the Games won’t come to an end on Saturday is if the golf final round is carried over to Sunday.

Tokyo 2020: How does golf at the Olympics work and where does India’s Aditi Ashok stand?



Later in the day, Bajrang Punia will fight for bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 65kg category. He lost his semi-final against Haji Aliyev on Friday. His opponent is yet to be decided but will likely be bitter rival Daulet Niyazbekov.

In the final event, Neeraj Chopra will hope to win India’s first-ever Olympic medal in athletics when he will be in action in the men’s javelin throw final. Chopra topped qualification and will hope to be close to the top of leaderboard at the end of the event on Saturday where he faces some tough competition. Germany’s Johannes Vetter will start as the favourite.

Here’s the schedule of Indian athletes on day 15: