England vs India 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Burns, Sibley build opening partnership for hosts
Follow live coverage of day four of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Day 1: Bumrah-led pace attack makes a big statement on day one of the series
Day 3: In tough conditions, KL Rahul showed India the way
Read Scroll.in’s full coverage of the England tour here.
Follow live updates of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here.
England first innings: 183 all-out
India first innings: 278 all-out
Live updates
ENG 37/0 after 15 overs: Sibley survives! Rahane with a superb diving stop at gully and a quick release, Sibley tried to scramble back but would’ve been short had it been a direct hit.
ENG 37/0 after 14 overs: Burns and Sibley are keeping the scoreboard ticking along. England used a heavy roller before the start of play today and the pitch seems to be completely flat at the moment. With the sun out as well, these are good conditions for batting. It’s going to be hard work for the Indian bowlers.
ENG 34/0 after 13 overs: Shot! Bumrah drifts onto the pads and Burns clips it past square-leg for four. The left-hander is strong off his pads. Some movement for Bumrah in his first over of the day.
ENG 27/0 after 12 overs: Siraj strikes Sibley on the pad off the last ball, there was a big appeal for LBW but Kohli decided not to take the review.
3.30 pm: We’re ready for play at Trent Bridge. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are at the crease. England trail India by 70 runs. It’s bright and sunny. Here we go!
3.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of day four of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah took a toll of England’s attack in contrasting fashions to leave India well-placed in the first Test on Friday before rain cut short the third day’s play at Trent Bridge.
Opening batsman Rahul, in his first Test for nearly two years, top-scored with 84 as India made 278 in reply to England’s first-innings total of 183.
At stumps, England were 25/0 in their second innings – a deficit of 70 runs – after rain meant only 50 overs out of the 98 scheduled for the day were bowled.