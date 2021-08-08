England vs India 1st Test, Day 5 Live: Rain delays start of play as visitors eye win
Follow live coverage of day five of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
England first innings: 183 all-out
India first innings: 278 all-out
England second innings: 303 all-out
Live updates
4.10 pm: It’s raining even harder now at Trent Bridge. Seems we’re in for a long wait.
3.33 pm: Kohli and Root are out in the middle, having a chat with the umpires. No umbrellas in sight. Seems to be a slight drizzle at the moment but enough to delay the start.
3.18 pm: It’s raining in Nottingham! We’re likely to have a delayed start.
3.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of day five of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul left India well-placed to win the first Test despite a fine hundred from England captain Joe Root at Trent Bridge on Saturday.
Bumrah took 5/64 in an England second innings where Root’s 109 on the fourth day was the centrepiece.
That gave the unorthodox paceman impressive match figures of 9/110 after he had taken 4/46 in a meagre England first innings total of 183, where Root’s 64 was again the top score.
At stumps, the visitors were 52/1 in their second innings, needing a further 157 runs to reach a victory target of 209.
Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were both 12 not out after KL Rahul, who top-scored with 84 in India’s first innings, was caught behind off Stuart Broad for a well-made 26.