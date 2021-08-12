India’s young archers Komalika Bari, Sakshi Chaudhary reached the finals of their respective events at the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland.

The 19-year-old Bari, already a part of the senior set-up consistently, is a former Under-18 champion and will look to add the Under-21 crown on Sunday.

No other junior recurve archer is in medal contention.

Komalika Bari's results in Wroclaw Phase Opponent Score Qualification N/A 656 (rank 6) Round of 32 vs SHIBUYA Juri (JPN) 6-4 Round of 16 vs ABDUSATTOROVA Ziyodakhon (UZB) 6-0 QF vs WATANABE Mao (JPN) 6-5 SF vs KAUFHOLD Casey (USA) 6-4 Final vs CANALES Elia (ESP) August 15 via IANSEO

Two years after winning the under-18 world title, India’s Komalika Bari is into the gold medal match for the under-21 champion crown! 🥇🇮🇳#archery pic.twitter.com/KNhpPxw9Of — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 12, 2021

In compound junior women’s category, 18-year-old Chaudhary stunned the top seed Dafne Quintero in the quarterfinal on her way to the gold medal match scheduled for Saturday.

In compound junior men’s category, Rishabh Yadav is in contention for bronze medal.

Sakshi Chaudhary's results in Wroclaw Phase Opponent Score Qualification N/A 678 (Rank 8) Round of 32 vs SEIDAKHMETOVA Aizhan (KAZ) 142-141 Round of 16 vs ASHEGHZADEH OSKOUEI Bita (IRN) 147-142 QF vs QUINTERO Dafne (MEX) 147-145 SF vs SCARBROUGH Anna (USA) 144-142 Final vs MLINARIC Amanda (CRO) August 14 via IANSEO

Earlier in the competition, in the cadet compound event, the Indian team of Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar combined for a total of 2067 to better the previous world record record by 22 points. Priya shot 696 to take the individual top seed, while Parneet Kaur (third) and Ridhu Varshini Senthilkumar (fourth) were the next best Indians.

Priya also combined with Kushal Dalal (705) for a mixed pair tally of 1401 to break the previous mark held by Danish duo of Natacha Stutz and Mathias Fullerton (1387).

More matches are scheduled across categories on Thursday.

